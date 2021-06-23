We are lucky in Puerto Rico. The tropical Caribbean climate allows us to enjoy outdoor spaces in our homes all year long. After a year of the pandemic and being forced to stay at home for many months, you may notice that your patio and yard space need a few updates.
Fortunately, there are easy ways to take your space from simply functional to inviting and stylish. Here are five updates that you should start with for the most noticeable upgrade to your outdoor space.
Lighting
Adding lighting outside is one of the easiest ways to turn your space into an entertainment area. If you’re looking to make a bold statement, choose patio lights that incorporate elements of nature and are décor in and of themselves, like chandeliers. If you’re looking for something innovative that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, try a portable LED lantern. You’ll have a stylish centerpiece on your patio table that also serves as entertainment for your guests.
For the biggest effect, add lighting not only on the patio itself but throughout the yard, as well. Solar lights placed strategically around your space will give depth and interest to your yard, even at night.
Seating
Updating your outdoor seating makes a big impact on your space. While many people have patio tables and chairs, adding a bench or outdoor sofa can take your patio from dull to warm and inviting. Choose furniture made specifically for outdoor areas, and make sure to store or cover your cushions when necessary, such as when it rains.
You can also create several smaller seating areas in your outdoor space to encourage guests to enjoy some solo or small-group time. Many furniture stores have three-piece sets that are comfortable and practical; some side tables and chairs can also easily fold up for storage when not needed.
Outdoor Rug
Many people overlook the dramatic improvement that an outdoor rug can have in their space. If you choose the right color and design, the extra dirt that tends to end up on the patio won’t even be noticeable. Consider adding a rug under your patio table as well as a long runner in the space leading back into your home. You can coordinate colors with your furniture cushions or have some fun and use vibrant greens and florals to match the yard space that’s all around.
Water Feature
Adding a water feature to your outdoor space is a great way to bring some interest to the area. Freestanding units are easy to install and can offer both water and light as an additional feature. In the morning and evening, the sound of trickling water will help you relax, while the cooling splashes at midday will help attract birds and other local wildlife. If you choose a solar-powered fountain, you can place the structure anywhere in your outdoor space without worrying whether you can connect it to a power source.
Statement Planters
Even if you have a yard full of flowers and shrubs, incorporating some statement planters will add color, texture and surprise to your outdoor space. You can add two large planters on either end of the patio for a symmetrical look, or designate an area of your outdoor space to highlight a group of these extra-large planters. Fill them with a combination of trailing greenery (so that it drapes down the side) and florals for the biggest impact.
Any of these easy updates will go a long way towards turning your outdoor space into a real entertainment area!
