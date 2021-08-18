As the country reopens, you’re likely seeing more of your friends. Out with the video chatting and in with the high-fiving, hugging and... spending.
For every dinner, there’s a check to pay; for every wedding, a gift to buy; and for every concert, a ticket to enter.
You may notice that you and your friends handle these kinds of expenses differently. Maybe one of you sees an $80 night out as nothing, while others are wondering to get the money for rent.
Here’s how to re-enter the world of socializing and spending while keeping friendships and finances intact.
If You’re the Friend Who Earns Less
Reflect on your finances and priorities, as well as how they may have changed during the pandemic.
“This is an opportunity for everyone to be more mindful about where they want to spend their time, money and resources,” said Kathleen Burns Kingsbury, a Waitsfield, Vermont-based wealth psychology expert and host of the “Breaking Money Silence” podcast.
Consider what’s important to you, she said, as well as the experiences you want to invest in and those you’d rather skip to save money. “Then you can decline invitations a little easier because you feel more solid in your decision.”
Say you realize that during quarantine you didn’t mind PB&J for most meals, but you craved live music. Skip the fancy dinner plans and, if your finances allow, buy the concert ticket.
Or make your own plans if you’re simply longing to catch up with friends. Host a potluck, movie night, bike ride or another more affordable hangout.
With this kind of intention, you’re empowering yourself to make strategic financial decisions. Doesn’t that sound better than not seeing your friends because money is tight?
As Kingsbury puts it: “Instead of saying, ‘I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,’ it’s more about saying, ‘This is what I’m going to do.’”
As you reflect on financial priorities, consider creating a budget to match them, recommends New York-based financial therapist Aja Evans.
The key word is “plan.” And know how much money you have available if you are invited to a wedding that implies travel or an expensive meal.
If you the event is out of your reach, trust that your friends will understand. “I would imagine that, after COVID, people really understand financial stress no matter their level of income or assets,” Kingsbury said.
If You’re The Friend Who Earns More
If you can afford dinners and concerts, then do it, Evans said. But try to understand that your friends can’t always join you.
Be “empathetic and compassionate and -- here’s the hard part -- not judgmental,” Kingsbury said.
You may not know your friend’s circumstances. Many people don’t share when they’re financially stressed, Kingsbury said, “because they feel ashamed.” So give your friends the benefit of the doubt when they decline an invitation
And give your friend something else: time. As soon as you plan an outing or learn about a pricey event, tell them so they can try to plan for it, Evans said.
Even with that time, “be prepared that some people might not be able to participate,” Evans said. Allow friends to opt out or even participate in an alternative plan.
If you invite friends to a wedding in another city, for example, explain that you know it’s an expensive request and understand if they can’t join. Maybe you and your friends who can’t make the trip can go out to dinner at another time.
How to Talk About Finances with Friends
These become easier when you and your friends can talk openly about money. If your friend already knows you’re saving for a down payment for a house or supporting your parents, for example, he/she is more likely to understand when you pass on a winery.
And if you discuss finances with friends, you may be able to get a nice surprise. Maybe your friend knows of a first-time homebuyer program for that house.
But, of course, money can be a loaded subject. To keep the conversation casual, avoid having it while you’re already out spending money, Evans said. (Or while you’re drinking.)
