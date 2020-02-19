SODA Estudio de Cocina is in a new space where its chef, Héctor Rosa, studies and experiments with food and all its possibilities.
Although there are staples, like his classic mac and cheese and the delicious chicken wings, surprising combinations is the name of the game for SODA Estudio de Cocina, with a unique menu that includes camel nachos, wild boar chops or deer tartare, among others.
Lets start with the nachos. They are made with thinly cut camel meat, sweet Asian sauce, guacamole and “pico de gallo.” How does that sound?
I tell you, do not be afraid to try this if you are a meat-eater; the taste and texture of the camel meat is very soft, as opposed to lamb meat, for example. The nachos are made with rice flour and the flavorful combination is really delicious. The portion is generous, so you can easily split the dish with someone else.
The mac and cheese are made with a perfect mix of gouda and cheddar cheese and a little bit of truffle oil. As a food lover, I was impressed with the tasty flavor of this classic dish, which was served with a chunk of pork belly perfectly cooked, juicy inside and toasted on the outside.
There’s also the option to add bacon, carnitas, chorizo, corn beef, lobster, mushrooms, caramelized onions, broccoli, onion rings or “amarillitos” (sweet fried plantains) to the mac and cheese.
Another the menu favorite is the corned beef rice croquette over an “amarillitos” chutney, served with a fried egg.
Chef Rosa describes SODA Estudio de Cocina as a creative comfort food restaurant with accessible prices.
“We want to compete against and overcome chain restaurants. We have better ingredients, we are locals and we want to move the island’s economy” he said. “I want a restaurant that is accessible to everyone. I don’t want people to stop coming because they think this is an expensive place. It’s the last thing that I want them to say about my restaurant,” he added.
Rosa and his sister, Amanda, opened SODA Estudio de Cocina eight years ago in Miramar. Now, they are betting on the vibrant Santurce area to develop a unique kind of a gastronomic lab inside the legendary Viera Discos locale; a place that in the 60s was known as “the mecca” of the music scene in Puerto Rico.
With its exterior painted all in black, the restaurant stands out on the Ponce de León avenue and, once you walk in, you can tell right away that it has a special charm.
The decoration is appealing and with beautiful details. There’s a love lock wall — the modern tradition whereby sweethearts write their names on a padlock, attach it to a public structure and throw away the key, permanently “sealing” their love.
The new place’s has ambiance is in honor of the famous Argentinian band Soda Stereo. A mural of their debut album welcomes guests as they walk into the space.
The friendly siblings sat down with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL and happily reminisced about how music from the legendary band was playing during the construction of their previous spot and how Soda Stereo’s music is a must whenever they are experimenting in the kitchen.
“We wanted a catchy name. Soda was genius because it is short, and we added Estudio de Cocina to make it clear that we are a restaurant,” said Amanda, who manages the restaurant, handles the marketing and sometimes assists in the kitchen.
The young duo started Soda Estudio de Cocina as their first business at the ages 25 and 22, respectively, with the economic help of their father. The restaurant has been so successful that the siblings will be opening another Soda Estudio de Cocina in Bayamón. They dream of owning a local restaurant chain that offers great quality and prices.
As he prepares for the big opening, the chef highlights the ease of doing business in Bayamón, just 10 minutes away from the capital city.
The siblings also have plans to open a creative pizza place on the second floor of Soda Estudio de Cocina in Santurce.
If you’re a food lover, you really need to try SODA’s eclectic menu, while listening to a carefully crafted music playlist that adds to its laid-back and unique atmosphere.
SODA Estudio de Cocina serves brunch on Sundays starting at 11 a.m., and hosts special dinners on holidays. During the week, the restaurant has dining specials: on Tuesday’s it’s mac and cheese with a Mojito for only $10, and on Wednesdays it’s a taco and margarita for only $5, among others that you should check in its social media accounts.
Soda Estudio de Cocina is located at 909 Fernández Juncos Ave. in San Juan. (787) 940-2653.
