Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey has been named as the most valuable spirits brand in the world by Interbrand in its Best Global Brands 2021 report. Jack Daniel’s is the only spirits brand ranked in the top 100 and comes in at #81 with a value of $6.5 billion, a 4% increase and moving it up one spot from #82 in 2020.
“From its humble beginnings back in the late 1800’s, Jack Daniel’s has steadfastly held to its mantle of craftsmanship, quality, authenticity, and an uncompromising free spirit.” said Sophia Angelis, Jack Daniel’s Vice President and Global Brand Director. “Now over 150 years later, our commitment is unchanged, and we’ll continue to make everyday count while pushing forward with Mr. Jack’s guiding words, ‘Every day we make it, we’ll make it the best we can.’”
Interbrand’s 22nd annual report analyzed how the world’s leading brands successfully navigated a rapidly changing business landscape, with valuations determined by the brand’s financial performance, role in purchase decisions, and competitive strength among other factors. For the complete Top 100 ranking and report and more information, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com.
About Jack Daniel’s
Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.