Dulzura Borincana revolutionized the Puerto Rican candy industry by turning them into more than just occasional candies and into tropical snacks that can be enjoyed all over the world. Now, in 2020, they will start selling nutritious snack bars and organic products.
Dulzura Borincana’s owners, Carlos Rivera and Carmen Ríos, are betting on their innovative ideas and their exporting know-how in order to continue growing the company they acquired from Rivera’s father in 1998.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL had the opportunity to visit their completely automatized, 30,000-square-feet factory in Moca, where a staff of 40 employees takes care of every aspect of the enterprise, from sales to production.
“We knew that if we didn’t automatize the factory we wouldn’t be able to break down barriers. It was an essential part of our growth and development plan,” said Ríos, while noting that, in the beginning, everything was done by hand.
The factory, which initially produced only three candies, “marayo”, sesame, their best-seller, and coconut, now sells an assortment that includes coconut and chia; coconut and guava; coconut pineapple and Stevia sweetened sesame, among others. All in all, they produce a million pieces of candy a week, all of them based on their original 30-year-old recipe.
Making their Candies Marketable Worldwide
In Puerto Rico, their products are known as candies. However, in order to succeed in marketing their product worldwide, they had to resort to labeling them as tropical snacks of high nutritional value.
“In Puerto Rico, these products will always be seen as candy because they are a part of our culture. I grew up with them, as did my grandparents, and it is a healthy and natural product, but we had to market it differently so we could address what consumers were looking for. We advertise them as a fruit and seed-based snack in individual portions for those who monitor sugar and caloric content,” said Rivera, president of the company.
The clever marketing, in combination with the ability to offer an array of different packaging alternatives, has allowed the company to sell their products at more than 3,000 places in the United States and the Caribbean. Their products are available at places like Wal-Mart, TJ Maxx, Homegoods and Ross in the U.S.; Pricemart stores in the Caribbean: and Dufry in the Dominican Republic. They also have distribution centers in Florida, New Jersey and Maryland.
Amongst their biggest accomplishments in 2019, was the addition of 500 new Wal-Mart stores to their roster of points of sale.
For 2020, they hope to increase their export sales by 10 percent, they currently export 30 percent of what they produce. They are betting on Latin America to reach this number, and have already started talking to companies in Costa Rica, El Salvador and Colombia.
“We always knew we wanted to do something different… I want to take this company and this industry to places it has never been before. I want the entire world to know what we do here. Although are products are decidedly Puerto Rican, they are enjoyed all over the world,” said Ríos.
Changes in the Industry
Since its inception, the company has tried to revolutionize the industry. Aside from globalizing a Puerto Rican product, they were also the first to sell them individually wrapped.
“We were betting on small portions. When we began, the standard was five ounces. We bet on smaller portions because people would have to buy the bigger one and cut it up a home, and sometimes it would go bad,” expressed Rivera.
Ríos, Dulzura’s vice president, went on to say that this was a process which required an investment in machinery and packaging, as well as entailing a learning process on the logistics of exporting.
Innovations Ahead
In 2020, they are focusing on nutritious snack bars and new line of organic products.
“We will be elaborating 40g bars to enter into the nutritious snack bar market. There’s nothing in the current market like what we are creating. It is the only one made in Puerto Rico and the first Latin one,” said Dulzura Borincana’s president.
Ríos went on to add that there is a great need for this type of product, an alternative to granola. Dulzura Borincana’s bars will have quinoa, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and cashews.
The company is also in the process of getting their factory organic-certified, at a cost of $600,000 in equipment and infrastructure, so that they can sell different types of seeds.
