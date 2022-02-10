Valentine's Day is coming and we want you to celebrate it as the occasion deserves. Therefore, the Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Resort offers you a romantic getaway for you to enjoy during the weekend.
On February 11, 12 and 14 , customers will be able to taste the new culinary proposal of Chef Yia Medina, Trova, which will offer several tasting opportunities of a menu of four courses. Trova is a new gastronomic offer in the style of 'narrative cuisine' with a unique touch of the culinary experiences of the Chef. The evening includes live music by Celenia on Friday, February 11, Diego Romero's trova on Saturday, February 12 and flamenco music with Edgardo Monserrat on Monday, February 14, Valentine's Day.
"At Wyndham Palmas we are excited about this offering that brings us closer to our primary goal of becoming the gastronomic and entertainment epicenter in eastern Puerto Rico," said Rubén. Rodríguez, vice president of sales and marketing of the inn.
On Sunday, February 13 , the atmosphere is brought by the Super Bowl Tailgate Party from 6:00pm. We will enjoy the show of Super Bowl LVI on a giant screen, access to the pool, live DJ music, offers in gastronomy and cocktails.
