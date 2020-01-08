This weekend people will have a chance to bestow the “People’s Choice Award” to their favorite hamburger as Puerto Rican gastronomy once again takes the main stage at a fun event in San Juan.
The simple hamburger is not so simple anymore. Chefs are taking a shot at reinventing or improving the classic dish, from the precise beef grind, with creative fillers like different kind of cheeses, chorizo, bacon or ham, to a reformulation of the bun.
If you love burgers then be sure to check out the first edition of the Puerto Rico Burger Fest on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 3 - 10 p.m. at Eco’s Sports Park in Hato Rey.
The event promises to be a blast for foodies, showcasing over 25 local restaurants. There will also be lots of activities for children, live music and games.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for the best hamburger. In the event’s final stage, a panel of celebrities and renowned chefs will choose the best burger out of those voted on by the public.
The Burger Fest will have a wide variety of hamburgers and combinations.
“Get ready for some of the juiciest and succulent burgers,” the Imagenda group said.
“For the past six years we have been at the forefront of culinary events, and we wanted to start this year with a festival for everyone to enjoy in a family-friendly environment and with a versatile and favorite food.” said Jaime Villamil, the event’s co-producer .
Víctor Curet, who is also a co-producer, said that it is necessary to continue producing family-oriented events.
“Our experience with the Pizza and Beer Festival has been unique, and everyone’s satisfaction has been immense. In 2020, we wanted to start strongly, we bet that it will be an important year for us, as we continue working with the productions that have made us gain the trust of the public that follows us,” Curet added.
Admission to the festival costs $11 and all the sliders will have a fixed cost of $3.
This year’s line-up consists of Burger Lab, Burgers & Waffles, BRGR Shop, Dondesea, El Truco de Guin, HP Tavern, Little Taste of Heaven, Mochilero, Puttanesca, Senderos, Waldos Food Truck, Xtreme Burguers, Pa’l Hamburger, Buns, Cosechas, Koko’h Burgers, Parada del Sabor, Lucky Black, On the Road, Fillie’s, and La Local, among others.
On the vegan side, Comida Restaurativa and Maui will showcase plant-based burgers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.