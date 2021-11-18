As part of their commitment with the environment and in alliance with Lote 23, a group of volunteer employees from FirstBank planted 20 fruit trees in this gastronomic park in Santurce with the objective that they can initially satisfy some of the food needs of the businesses with the harvest of fruits for the preparation of their dishes and recipes. This activity encourages sustainable economic development and is part of the Crece Verde initiative and FirstBank's Uno con el Ambiente program that promotes environmental protection through reforestation and the development of urban gardens.
Crece Verde started more than 10 years ago, through which 32,000 trees have been distributed and 19 urban gardens have been planted throughout the Island, fostering community collaboration and environmental awareness, and, at the same time, supporting the socioeconomic development of our communities.
The group of volunteers, together with ecologist and environmental educator, Alexis Molinares, planted lemon, acerola, cocoa, soursop, and guava trees, among others.
“Crece Verde is part of the commitment FirstBank has with our communities and with the protection of natural resources. The reforestation project through the planting of fruit trees in urban areas not only contributes to taking care of the environment, but also to promote a healthy diet, improving the quality of life of citizens”, commented Nayda Rivera, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of the institution.
“This collaboration between FirstBank and Lote 23 is very important to us as it benefits the businesses that share this space. We want to bring a green space that can offer fruits that are included in the dishes and drinks that are prepared by the businesses. We have established an alliance with FirstBank and we are working as a team so that the Crece Verde initiative and the Uno con el Ambiente program can grow in urban spaces such as Lote 23”, declared Cristina Sumaza, co-owner of Lote 23.
