The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR) invites the public to enjoy its first Christmas market, Christmas Market @ Ventana al Mar in Condado, which will be held from 17 to December 19, 2021.
The activity, aimed at those who seek to give unique gifts made by Puerto Rican hands, is part of the events organized by the CTPR to highlight the cultural, culinary, artisanal and artistic elements that distinguish Puerto Rico as world-class destination, while promoting support for local entrepreneurs and SMEs in all regions of the island.
The executive director of the CTPR, Carlos Mercado Santiago, pointed out that “the CTPR's priority is to maximize the positive impact of tourism in our society; generate commercial activity and jobs; and promote the inclusion of small and medium businesses in the tourism industry around the Island ”. He added that “all the participants in the Christmas market are local entrepreneurs and their products are made in Puerto Rico.”
The concept of the Christmas Market was inspired by the traditional Christmas markets that are celebrated around the world. Considering the boom in hotel occupancy in the Condado area, the Ventana al Mar space is an ideal setting to carry out this market, which will also feature a varied program of music and entertainment for the general public.
The event will open to the public from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Friday the 17th and from 10:00 am to 10 pm, on Saturday the 18th and Sunday the 19th. It will have the participation of over 25 Puerto Rican entrepreneurs. It should be noted that, as a result of a collaborative alliance between the CTPR and the Made in Puerto Rico Association, six SMEs that are members of said association will participate in the event.
At the market, artisanal products such as cheeses, artisanal rums, granola, cigars, essential oils, costume jewelry, clothing, local arts and crafts, among others, will be available for sale.
Likewise, various musical groups - salsa, jazz, and other classics - will delight those present at the following times:
Friday, December 17
2:00 pm– 5:30 pm- DJ Music
5:30 pm– 6:30 pm– Sin Nombre Orchestra (Salsa)
7:10 pm– 8:30 pm– Punch it in
9:00 pm– 10am : 00 pm– Luva: Tribute to Marc Anthony
Saturday, December 18
2:10 pm– 4:30 pm- Music DJ
4:30 pm– 5:30 pm– Aidita Encarnación
6:00 pm– 7:00 pm– Julio César Sanabria
8:30 pm– 10:00 pm - Full Free
Sunday, December 19
2:10 pm– 3:30 pm- Music DJ
3:30 pm– 4:30 pm– Latin Jazz Cover Band
5:00 pm– 6:00 pm– Macabeo
6:30 pm– 7:30 pm - Fidel Osorio: Tribute to Frank Sinatra
8:00 pm– 10:00 pm– Hermes Croatto
