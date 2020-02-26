The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) and the State Office of Historic Conservation are urging the public to attend the third edition of Fiestón Cultural, one of Puerto Rico’s largest art fairs, and celebrate the Ballajá Cultural Barrio in Old San Juan all the while incentivizing the island’s tourism economy.
ICP Executive Director Carlos Ruiz Cortés affirmed that Fiestón Cultural seeks to mesh together different types of cultural and artistic expressions in a family-friendly and inclusive environment while supporting the institute’s vision to boost Old San Juan’s economic development through artistry and the promotion of the Ballajá Cultural Barrio.
This event, to be held over the upcoming weekend, is part of the series of activities held to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the San Juan islet.
“This type of activity strengthens tourism and the economy of our barrio, which hosts the headquarters of the primary government entities and art-centered academic institutions, culture and preservation. With this festivity, we are celebrating Ballajá at large,” Ruiz Cortés said.
Jessabet Vicas Capo, director of the ICP’s Popular Arts Program, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that last year’s edition of Fiestón Cultural helped artists make more than $270,000 in sales, without counting Sunday, which is the day with the highest reported public attendance. Moreover, five of the six private businesses that operate at Cuartel de Ballajá boosted their sales between 200 and 400 percent. The ICP invested nearly $43,000 in funds from the National Endowment of the Arts, meaning that the return on investment was roughly six times higher, without factoring in travel and food expenses.
“The ICP’s efforts have a multiplier effect on the cultural and creative economy. At historic times like the present, we need to invest on the resources that enforce a social and economic development for Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rican government’s investment on the ICP represents a scenario where both purposes are promoted successfully and efficiently,” she said.
Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), is also one of the event’s sponsors.
“We are proud to join the [ICP] in putting together this event that heightens our heritage and tradition as a tool to strengthen Puerto Rico’s tourism sector. Our culture is what distinguishes us as a people and opportunities like these highlight those characteristics, while supporting local artists and businesses that rely on tourism activity. We urge everyone to stop by because by promoting domestic tourism we make our own contribution,” Campos stated.
The three-day celebration from Feb. 28 to March 1 will include, among others, live musical performances from a variety of genres. Some of the artists and groups that have confirmed their assistance are Plenéalo, La Secta Allstar, Pirulo y la Tribu, Danny Rivera, Bomba Cunyabe, Restauración Cultural, Circo Llanero, Jarana Jaguar, Coro Ser de Puerto Rico and Versos de Mujer. Also scheduled are Conjunto Criollo, Ballet Folklórico Sabor Boricua, the Puerto Rico Police Band, various musical groups from the University of Puerto Rico, and Batacumbele, who will perform a tribute to renowned percussionist Ángel “Cachete” Maldonado.
Apart from live concerts and performances, attendees will be enveloped in different kinds of exhibits and works by local artists. Students from the School of Plastic Arts and Design, which is located in Old San Juan, will be showcasing their work in the market.
Moreover, roughly 20 artists from different municipalities will hold an artisanal mask exhibit at the Casa Blanca Museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the celebration. Furthermore, attendees will be able to participate in different types of workshops and even design their own “vejigante” masks. “With this exhibit, we aim to rescue the Puerto Rican tradition of mask-making, highlighting our culture and folklore. Apart from the traditional masks made from paper mache and coconut, the public will be able to enjoy masks made from other media, such as textiles, mud and wood,” an ICP spokesperson said.
Fiestón Cultural will also host several tours to learn about the area’s architecture, informational stops led by university and community organizations, and other activities that will be showcased prominently from the internal patio to the outskirts of Cuartel de Ballajá.
