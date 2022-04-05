The Corporación de Artes Escénico Musicales (CAEM) announced that after two years away from the halls, the Festival Casals returns in style from May 21 to June 4 at the Luis A Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce (CBA). All concerts will be held in the Pablo Casals Symphony Hall, except for the great closing with the presentation of the Carmen Opera, which will be in the Antonio Paoli Festival Hall of the same venue. Tickets for all performances are available at the CBA box office and at Ticketera.com.
Saturday, May 21
This edition of the Festival, under the artistic direction of maestro Maximiano Valdés, will begin on Saturday, May 21, with the acclaimed pianist Yefim Bronfman, who will offer the inaugural concert at 7:30 pm in the Pablo Casals Symphony Hall. The repertoire will include Béla Bartok's Suite, Op. 14; Ludwig van Beethoven's Sonata, Op. 57, Appassionata; Béla Bartok's Sonata, Sz. 80; and Frederic Chopin's Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58.
Sunday, May 22
On Sunday, May 22, at 3:00pm the Reverón Trio will present a concert titled “Un Viaje Latinoamericano”. The Venezuelan trio, composed of pianist Ana María Otamendi, violinist Simón Gollo, and cellist Horacio Contreras, will perform the pieces “Emociones caucanas’ by Antonio María Valencia; Trio No. 1, Op. 30 by Eduardo Alonso-Crespo; Ricardo Lorenz's hammock; Jacarandas on the ground by Horacio Fernández Vásquez; Little Waltz by Teresa Carreño; and The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla
Saturday, May 28
The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra (OSPR) will be present on Saturday, May 28, at 7:30pm, under the direction of its principal conductor, Maestro Maximiano Valdés. They will be accompanied by American violinist Joshua Bell and Puerto Rican soprano Larisa Martínez. That evening, the audience will be able to enjoy the interpretation of Symphony No. 2 "Gran Passacaglia" by Roberto Sierra; Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio!, K. 418 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Ah, ritorna, età felice, Op. 94 - Concert Aria by Felix Mendelssohn; Bachianas brasileiras No.5, W389-391 by Heitor Villa-Lobos; and the Concerto in D major for violin, Op. 35 by Pyotr IlychTchaikovsky.
Sunday, May 29
On Sunday, May 29, at 4:30 pm the Concert Choir of the University of Puerto Rico, Coralia, conducted by Carmen Acevedo, will perform. On this occasion, they will have the participation of trumpeter Felipe Rodríguez and pianists Diana Figueroa and Bryan Ojeda. This concert will include the piece Liebeslieder Walzer (Love Songs), Op. 52 by Johannes Brahms, and a selection of the best local and international choral repertoire.
Thursday, June 2
On Thursday, June 2, at 7:30 pm it is the turn of Colombian cellist Santiago Cañón Valencia. Praised as one of the most promising young cellists of his generation, Cañón Valencia will perform Johann Sebastian Bach's Suite No. 2 in D minor BWV 1008; The butterfly route by Damián Ponce de León; the Sonata for cello solo No. 3, Op. 25, by Paul Hindemith; the Suite No. 2 for solo cello by César Augusto Zambrano; and the piece Ascent to the deep, of his authorship.
Friday, June 3
Spanish guitarist Andrea González Caballero will display her talent on Friday, June 3, at 7:30 pm. The young musician will present a repertoire that includes Fantasy on the motifs of the Traviata by Francisco Tárrega; the Sonata Op. 61 by Joaquín Turina; the Dance of the miller, the Dance of terror, and the Spanish Dance "La vida breve" by Manuel de Failure; the Rondeña, the Petenera and Zapateado by Regino Sainz de la Maza; Prelude No. 1 and Prelude No. 2 by Francisco Tárrega; Tattoo, Green Eyes, Tell Me You Love Me and Romance of Courage by Manuel López de Quiroga with arrangements by Carles Trepat; and Catalonia and Seville from the Spanish Suite by Isaac Albéniz.
Saturday, June 4
The great closing of this great event will be in charge of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, with the presentation of the popular opera Carmen on Saturday, June 4, at 7:00 pm in the Antonio Paoli Festival Hall of the CBA of Santurce. For this opera in four acts by the French composer Georges Bizet, the OSPR will be conducted by the Spanish Josep Caballé Domenech. The piece will star the renowned Puerto Rican soprano Ana María Martínez playing Carmen and the tenor Rafael Dávila in the role of Don José. The cast is completed by Zulimar López, Ricardo Rivera, Ricardo Sepúlveda, Elizabeth Rodríguez, Patricia Vásquez, José Daniel Mojica, Vicente Portalatín and Alejandro Márquez. This presentation is a co-production with Ópera de Puerto Rico and with the stage direction of Gilberto Valenzuela. The show will feature a choir led by Jo-Anne Herrero and special participation of the San Juan Children's Choir.
