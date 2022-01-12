A few years ago, I flew with a client on his private jet from New York to Washington, DC. There was bad weather, the clouds were heavy, and it rained violently. During this short flight there was a strong turbulence. My client had a great fear of flying.
As we took off he turned pale, and at one point, he grabbed my arm to control his anxiety. It also didn’t help the smoke that filled the cabin after some paper plates left in a microwave caught fire. "Next time I suggest taking the train," I said to my client, laughing, after we safely got off the plane.
My client experienced what happens to many of us: the fear of something happening in the future (although unlikely) paralyzes us in the present. Or, at least, it makes us act slower, more doubtful. There are people who, for fear of a plane crash, refuse to fly. Other times, instead, it is past experiences that make fear control us. As Seneca once said, "a man who suffers before it is necessary is someone who suffers more than is necessary."
This is why fear is one of the biggest obstacles to greater performance. The fear of failure, or of being judged by others is an emotion that, when it becomes a condition of life, prevents a person from fully developing his/her potential.
Fear makes us smaller than we are, it cuts the wings of full expression, because it is like a thread that ties us up; fear makes us operate from a lower level of consciousness, thus preventing creativity, intelligence, intuition.
But, how do you overcome fear? To transcend it, you have to have a higher intention to focus on and surrender to. Those who have marked the history of humanity is not because they were not afraid, but because they transcended them but because they lived for a purpose higher than their own lives. Furthermore, they knew how to transform fear into a powerful force to surrender themselves to achieve a higher purpose. The courage they showed was closely linked to the fear they felt.
It is also important to recognize our own fears, understand where they come from and ask ourselves, for example, if it is a fear of the present, or is it a fear that one has had since childhood.
The practice of meditation is surely the most effective method to become aware of your own fears and face them. Because those who transcend fear feed the will, the determination, the motivation. In his book “La Receta del Éxito,” (The Recipe for Success) chef and businessman Juan Manuel Barrientos tells how, by overcoming his fear of death, he also managed to overcome the fear of being wrong.
“That is why I am more creative than before, and I think that is part of the secret of my success. As I am not afraid of being wrong, I dream things that others consider impossible, I take risks and I take on challenges”. That’s what it’s all about.
*The author is a holistic business coach and creator of www.aldocivico.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.