Often overlooked compared to other holidays, this year, Father’s Day in Puerto Rico has take on more relevance for resident families, particularly when compared to the conditions that surrounded Mother’s Day last month, which prevented or limited most family gatherings.
The current Executive Order, which came into effect on June 16, eliminated the previously imposed lockdown, allowed most businesses to resume operations, increased the customer limit for previously exempt establishments, and shortened the curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Now that residents are allowed to go shopping, dine at restaurants and rendezvous with their families for an extended period, the general expectation is that this Father’s Day promises to be more prosperous and socially meaningful than both last Mother’s Day and previous celebrations for this holiday.
However, because the threat of the coronavirus remains a constant, residents must find a way to harmonize the need for social interactions with safety protocols to prevent the risk of infection.
Myrna Martínez, a resident of Río Grande, and her husband and son would typically spend this day visiting her in-laws in the morning in San Juan, and then her own parents in the evening in Caguas. This year, she wants to bring all families together in her own home for a barbecue and a trip to the beach — with beaches now being open to the general public. Apart from its natural appeal, Martínez said that the beach has the added bonus of being an open-space area where they can remain close but within social distancing parameters.
“We are trying to keep the group at no more than 15 people and be able to fraternize here and take a trip to the beach, which they want to see because we have all been locked up, so instead of being cooped up in houses I said, ‘let’s go there because it’s more open,’” Martínez said. She added that because both her parents and in-laws are senior citizens and thus at greater risk of getting infected with COVID-19, she will likely require attendees to wear masks.
Prior to loosened restrictions, Martínez would have avoided interactions and spend the holiday as with the previous Mother’s Day — on a FaceTime call with her and her spouse’s respective families. Now, she even looks forward to the gathering, hopeful that this will become a tradition for years to come.
Still, COVID-19 remains complicated for many. Héctor Piñero, a Bayamón resident, lives with his wife and two youngest daughters, with his older son and daughter living with their own families in the U.S. mainland. Normally, he would spend this holiday at his parents’ home, but his father his currently hospitalized over non-coronavirus reasons and health facilities are forbidding most visits.
Unlike Mother’s Day, however, which was strictly celebrated via phone with his eldest child, his grandchildren and his parents, he will try to spend some time this Father’s Day with his father, despite the limitations.
“If the hospital allows it, I will spend time with him,” Piñero said, adding that the coronavirus hinders what would have been an easier visiting process. “Meanwhile, here in my home, we will have a nice family dinner with my wife and daughters.”
Since shopping malls have been receiving visitors even before the current Executive Order, Piñero said his wife visited some of these establishments and already purchased gifts for the upcoming celebrations. By contrast, Martínez wants to avoid that environment, so she decided to purchase wine bottles from a take out delivery service at a wine shop in San Juan, owned by a family friend.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked Heriberto Martínez, president of the Puerto Rico Association of Economists, if Father’s Day sales and commercial activities this year are expected to surpass those for Mother’s Day.
“Of course. We will see a slight uptick in employee hiring, and there is likely to be a significant improvement in sales due to the restricted hours and job losses in April and May,” the economist responded.
This would represent a first because, culturally, Mother’s Day is more highly regarded and constitutes one of the two busiest spending seasons, but with an island under lockdown during that holiday, retail sales underperformed.
