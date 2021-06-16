This Sunday, June 20, celebrate Father’s Day in one of Puerto Rico’s amazing hotel dining venues. In Condado and Old San Juan, top-name resorts are offering diverse brunch options that are sure to delight Dad on his special day.
Condado Ocean Club Hotel
The Condado Ocean Club Hotel will be celebrating Father’s Day with two special experiences to choose from and designed especially for Dad - a delicious brunch at SOCIAL and a burger bar at SANDBOX.
The Father’s Day Brunch will be at the SOCIAL restaurant, with its impressive seaside view and a fixed-price menu consisting of three courses; appetizer, main course and dessert, each with delicious options to select from.
This succulent brunch begins with Thai coconut ceviche with shrimp, jalapeño and grilled pineapple; pumpkin soup with candied walnuts and roasted ginger oil; melon salad with goat cheese, arugula, tomato and chocolate balsamic vinaigrette; or tuna tartare with ginger, chives and avocado with wasabi foam as appetizer options.
The main dishes to choose from are crab cake Benedictines with hollandaise sauce, focaccia and mango chutney; waffles with fried chicken breast and blueberry syrup; Chilean grilled sea bass with porcini mushroom risotto and champagne foam; Iberian hamburger made of Angus meat and Iberian chorizo with Manchego mayonnaise and sweet plantains; truffle mac ‘n cheese with smoked cheese sauce and a sunny side up egg; avocado toast on sourdough bread with poached eggs and chia seeds; or pulled pork with yucca hash with cilantro mojo, Hass avocado and fried egg. As dessert alternatives, there will be caramel cheesecake or chocolate crunch.
The brunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and costs $52 per adult and $25 per child, up to 12 years old. Guests may add unlimited mimosas for an additional $24 per person. These prices do not include tips or taxes. For reservations, click here.
Meanwhile, at the newly opened SANDBOX restaurant, visitors will find a more casual experience where they can taste juicy burgers and enjoy ocean views at the Father’s Day Burger Bar.
There, Dad can make his hamburger, made from fillet meat and served on a brioche bun, adding his favorite ingredients such as lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, yellow, sautéed mushrooms, pastrami, bacon and mozzarella, Swiss or cheddar cheese. For sides, diners can choose between regular chips, with chili or truffles; or “tostones” (fried plantains). For the perfect combination, there will be refreshing local Ocean Lab beer. Spaces are limited. To book for SANDBOX, write to events@condadooc.com.
El Convento Hotel
In the case of Old San Juan’s El Convento Hotel, fathers will celebrate at the Patio del Níspero with a buffet-style brunch, which will consist of six stations and live music. The bread, cheese and fruit station will offer croissants and sourdough bread, whole wheat or white; fruit jams; variety of cheeses such as brie, goat, Manchego and fontina; and fresh fruit such as pineapple, papaya, mango and berries.
At a station, chefs will be preparing tortillas on the spot with ingredients to choose from such as onion, pepper, tomato, mushroom, cheese, bacon, sausage and smoked salmon, among others. While for pancake lovers, there will be a station where they can enjoy them with bacon, blueberry compote, ricotta cheese, marshmallows, syrup and honey; served with potatoes and vegetables.
Another station will serve salads made with organic lettuce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, almonds and a citrus vinaigrette; and a special cod “serenata” with taro, sweet potato, “yautía” and yucca.
The barbecue is lit for the hot season, where wings and ribs will be served, accompanied by white rice with black beans. To close, there will be a selection of desserts to choose from.
The buffet will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at a cost of $49.99 for adults, $19.99 for children, and includes unlimited mimosas and Medalla beer. The price does not include tips or taxes.
For more information and to make reservations, call 787-723-9020 or visit www.elconvento.com.
Palacio Provincial Hotel
Chef Víctor Torres from the Consular Restaurant & Bar of the Palacio Provincial Hotel has designed an à la carte brunch menu in which they will serve an omelet with bacon, sweet plantains, mozzarella cream and cilantro; a bowl of fresh fruit; focaccia sticks with rosemary garlic butter and mozzarella; a surf & turf pizza made with cauliflower dough and pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp and churrasco; French toast sandwich with pastrami, Swiss cheese and an egg; pancakes with blackberry compote and ricotta cheese; oatmeal with fruit; and the party mix, which is a dish that includes pancakes, waffles, French toast, scrambled eggs, fruit, bacon, sausage and salmon.
At the Palacio Provincial Hotel’s barbecue, chefs will be cooking wings with sweet or spicy sauce; pork ribs with fried sweet potato; rib eye with white sauce and potatoes au gratin with mozzarella cheese.
A delicious tiramisu and decadent mango curd tart with berries conclude the menu options, which include unlimited mimosas and Medalla beer for a cost of $29.00 per person.
For reservations, click here or call 787-425-0164.
La Concha Resort
La Concha A Renaissance Resort will celebrate Father’s Day at The Loft with a delicious brunch buffet called “Congratulations Dad” that will be served through three convenient shifts to choose from: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The Loft presents for the occasion a varied and refreshing menu, prepared by chef Erika Gómez, which will include continental stations serving individual plates of yogurt parfaits with homemade granola and fruit salad; varied pastries; a table of sausages, cheese, jams, and marinated and toasted olives. At the salad station, guests will find roasted vegetables; three-grain salad with cilantro “vinny,” and “arañitas” with pork rinds and gremolata.
Dad will be able to select a main dish from the following options: seafood risotto with peas and parmesan; Big Daddy French Toast with pork belly, sunny side egg and bacon; grilled Angus burger with shredded braised short rib, onion rings with sweet chili BBQ sauce, and French fries; “tripleta” omelets with ham, chicken, pork, Swiss cheese and chips; or an oven-roasted pork chop with honey whiskey glaze and spicy corn on the cob with spicy tajin.
For desserts, guests can choose among pecan pie, a variety of sweet cookies, brownies, blondies and traditional cheesecake.
This brunch costs $65 per adult and $32 per child (must be younger than 12). The price includes parking, but does not include tips or taxes. For reservations, click here.
