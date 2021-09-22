With a standup ovation, the Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) successfully closed the return to physical shows during the recent New York Fashion Week (NYFW).
The fashion festivities kicked off with a private designer’s welcome dinner reception, followed by an up-close in-person showcase featuring the best of Latin-American Fashion Designers.
The physical shows also included a continuation of the FDLA digital platform with fashion films presented by Custo Barcelona, Glenkora Comte, Leti Faviani and collective fashion film presented by Conglomerado Textil Boliviano featuring brands and fashion designers; Awaj Warmi, Fotrama, Carmen Claure and Talentos.
“We are extremely grateful to all designers, guests, and media who participated in our LIVE catwalks, showing a strong come back of this fashion season and celebrating the best of Latin American fashion in both physical and digital presentations,” said Albania Rosario, founder of the FDLA and Executive Board member at Latinas in Business Inc. “We also thank our main sponsors, Hennessy V.S.O.P, Delta Air Lines and Hispanic Federation for their presence and continuous support to our efforts to bring the best designers of Latin America to the U.S. markets,” she added.
The FDLA live shows presented the spring/summer collections of emergent designers such as:
- Agatha Ruiz de la Prada - Spain
- Dante Luxury Footwear- Mexico
- Dayana Leon - Venezuela
- Giannina Azar - the Dominican Republic
- Indira & Isidro - Mexico
- Idol Jose - Venezuela
- Jose Ventura - Dominican Republic
- Paris Rodriguez – Colombia, Rosita Hurtado - Bolivia
- Samantha Telfair - Puerto Rico
- Yas Gonzalez - Cuba
- Yirko Sivirich - Peru
Fashion Designers of Latin America required all participating staff, designers, models and all guests to be fully vaccinated. The fashion shows were also produced in adherence to New York State Health Guidelines.
