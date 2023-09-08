The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) announced that the National Football League (NFL) so that residents of the island have access to the NFL Sunday Ticket Package this season, after the PRFAA intervened to urge Google and YouTubeTV to treat Puerto Rico equitably.
As reported by DIRECTV Puerto Rico in a press release, the company “will continue to be the exclusive provider of NFL Sunday Ticket for its residential satellite customers across Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which includes out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL games broadcast on Fox and CBS.”
“Today we can announce that our efforts have paid off. After learning that American citizens in Puerto Rico would not have access to NFL programming as the rest of the nation, we took action on the matter. After meeting with executives from the NFL, Google and YouTubeTV, we can formally announce that, in collaboration with DirecTV, viewers in Puerto Rico will have access to the NFL Sunday Ticket Package. Meanwhile, YouTubeTV has committed to working hand-in-hand with the government of Puerto Rico to offer their services on the island in the near future,” said the executive director of PRFAA, Luis Dávila.
In addition, DirecTV indicated that it will be available in time for the first Sunday of NFL games on Sept. 10 and will be broadcast in bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, retail shops and other venues in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“The fans in Puerto Rico are a valued part of the NFL family, and today’s agreement will ensure they don’t miss any of the action this season,” said Brian McCarthy, NFL chief spokesman.
“In the last week alone, our office has received multiple complaints from residents of Puerto Rico about companies that do not offer their services on the island due to our political status. At PRFAA, we are committed to addressing each of these cases as we fight for equality that all Puerto Ricans deserve. Once again, we thank the NFL for all its support and attention in responding to the call of our office for the benefit of our people. This is the first of many achievements of our ‘Bridge to Equality’ initiative, and it certainly won’t be the last,” Dávila added.
The “Bridge to Equality” initiative seeks to address and resolve situations in which Puerto Ricans on the island do not receive equal access to company services.
