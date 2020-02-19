If you plan on going to New York City in the coming year, take time to see a new exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art highlighting the artistic achievements of early Caribbean civilizations.
Showcasing more than 40 works drawn primarily from The Met collection and augmented by select loans from public and private collections in the United States, “Arte del mar: Artistic Exchange in the Caribbean,” presents an impressive narrative of creativity from the ancestral cultures of the Caribbean Sea in the millennia before European colonization.
The exhibition focuses on the artistic exchange that took place among the Taíno civilizations of the Greater Antilles (Cuba, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Puerto Rico) and the coastal societies of present-day countries such as Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Honduras before the 16th century.
Highlights includes rarely seen sculptures created in ancient Puerto Rico, according to The Met.
“Early Caribbean civilizations developed a rich cultural legacy that was fueled by the interplay of ideas and influences across the region,” said Max Hollein, the director of The Met. “This exhibition celebrates the artistic traditions of these ancestral communities while honoring the enduring power of the objects.”
Organized into three primary sections focused on ritual knowledge, ceremonial performance and political power, “Arte del mar,” (meaning art of/from the sea) highlights the sculptural achievements of the diverse island societies of the Taínos.
Featured works on view include four rare wooden sculptures, such as the 10th- to 11th-century deity figure, or “cemí”, from The Met collection, a masterpiece that intertwines spirituality, ceremony and politics.
Another spectacular wooden figure from the 14th century, on loan from the Saint Louis Art Museum, illustrates how special trees inspired sculptors to reveal specific deity or ancestor forms in collaboration with leaders and ritual specialists.
An exceptional group of three-pointed stones, “trigonolitos”, on loan from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, also showcases the extraordinary range of materials and imagery used by Taíno sculptors to create spiritually charged ritual objects.
Alongside works of art created by their better-known Taíno peers, the exhibition presents objects created by the artists of the Tairona in northern Colombia, the diverse kingdoms in the Isthmus of Panama and Costa Rica, and the networks of sculptor communities in the Ulúa Valley, Honduras.
Objects created from luxury materials including greenstone, shell, gold and marble underscore the range of trade connections between Caribbean peoples.
In a fourth section, the exhibition explores the ancestral legacies into the 20th century and today by incorporating “Rumblings of the Earth” (“Rumor de la tierra”), 1950, by Cuban painter Wifredo Lam, on loan from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.
The exhibition will run until Jan. 10, 2021.
The Taíno Civilization
Taíno culture is still very much with us today, thanks to our adoption of the Taíno words canoe, hammock, barbecue, tobacco and, of course, hurricane, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.
“Their world, which had its origins among the Arawak tribes of the Orinoco Delta, gradually spread from Venezuela across the Antilles in waves of voyaging and settlement begun around 400 B.C. Mingling with people already established in the Caribbean, they developed self-sufficient communities on the island of Hispaniola, in what is now Haiti and the Dominican Republic; in Jamaica and eastern Cuba; in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas,” the Smithsonian said.
“They cultivated “yuca”, sweet potatoes, maize, beans and other crops as their culture flourished, reaching its peak by the time of European contact… Although the Taínos never developed a written language, they made exquisite pottery, wove intricate belts from dyed cotton and carved enigmatic images from wood, stone, shell and bone,” the Smithsonian said.
Before the arrival of Columbus, some scholars estimate there were as many as three million Taínos on the island of Hispaniola alone.
