For the first time in history, several artefacts from the Roberto Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh will be brought to Puerto Rico.
Baseball fans will be able to enjoy and relive the glory of the Carolina native who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and made it all the way to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The memorabilia will be displayed from Feb.21 until April 30 at the Puerto Rico Sports Museum in Guaynabo.
Amongst the articles that will be on display will be the contract that Roberto Clemente signed with the San Juan “Senadores” in 1967, the Golden Glove Award he received in 1966 and the last uniform he wore while playing with the “Senadores” in 1972.
Fans will also be able to enjoy looking at the MVP award he won after beating the Baltimore Orioles in the 1971 World Series.
As part of the exhibit, attendees will be able to look at photographs and videos of Clemente in action. There will also be a tribute to his late wife, Vera Cristina Zabala.
“The purpose of this is to bring to Puerto Rico objects that were important throughout Roberto Clemente’s life and career so that his people, his fans and tourists can celebrate his legacy in the land where he was born,” said Ralph Paniagua, the event’s organizer and publicist of http://www.latinobaseball.com.
This historic event was made possible thanks to Luis Clemente, Roberto Clemente’s son; his family; the Roberto Clemente Foundation; Duane Rieder, the founder of the Robert Clemente Museum in Pittsburgh; and the mayor of Guaynabo, Ángel Pérez Otero.
Clemente is one the most important Puerto Rican icons. He played in the Major Leagues for 18 years, having played with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955 to 1972.
Clemente was considered a “five tool player” and an All-Star player for 12 seasons, having had 3,000 hits in his career and batting an average of .317. He was batting champion four times, won 12 Golden Glove Awards, won the World Series twice, in 1960 and 1971, and an MVP title in 1966.
Clemente passed away in an airplane crash on Dec. 31, 1972 at 38 years old while taking relief aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after a special election in 1973, the same year that the Pittsburgh Pirates retired his uniform number.
