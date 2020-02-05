A world of artistry with a sprinkling of magic awaits behind the thick door of El Bastión in Old San Juan. Perched high at the corner of Beneficencia Street, the historic building serves as the headquarters of the ACirc Association, the nonprofit organization that founded Circo Fest.

But this office is far from the traditional working space.

When the heavy doors crack open a stroke of color and flair immediately strikes you. On the ceiling, “The Cloud”, a sculpture that artist Nick Quijano made out of the plastic bottles recovered from the nearby beach, stands next to the red and blue aerial silks for acrobatics that hang over the dancing studio. At the end of the room, there are a Baldwin piano, a small bar made from recycled wood and a reading corner.

The building, which is part of the colonial complex known as the White House, remained closed for a decade until artists and working partners José Carreño, Maximiliano Rivas and Maite Rivera turned the place into a cultural center with the help of colleagues and the community.

“José and I met in 2012. We had both relocated to the island because our partners are from Puerto Rico. We met at a local festival and discovered that we shared the same vision. While we belonged to different companies, we both wanted to start a circus festival so we decided to work together,” explained Rivas, who’s Argentinian.

“We reached out to other organizations. The idea to create the association came up in those exchanges. We wanted to create an entity that represented us and our vision of public art, which is to encourage the use of public spaces for artistic expression,” added Carreño, who’s Chilean.

A year later they founded ACirc, and in 2014 launched Circo Fest, a week-long event where local artists, performers and international circus companies descend on Old San Juan to share their art with the public. The group also goes on a mini-tour across the island.

“We were lucky that the first edition was a hit and gave us visibility,” Rivas told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

After conquering the first challenge and establishing the first international circus festival in Puerto Rico, ACirc set out to find a spot that could serve as a training place, an incubator of ideas and a platform for artists to showcase their work.

“It took four and half years of knocking on the door of municipalities and government agencies until the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture told us about this building that had been closed for 10 years,” recalled Vivas.

“With this project, we wanted to show that a group of artists with a vision could develop a solvent cultural project and enjoy autonomy by its own means and conditions,” said Carreño, ACirc’s logistics manager.

El Bastión opened to the public un 2017. It houses a circus training space, a dance studio, an area for art exhibits and film screenings and a luscious community garden. It also hosts an artisan and farmer’s market and nighttime music jams.

“Two years later, we have 400 students enrolled in ballet, salsa and circus classes. We have free movie nights, and 25 to 30 people from the community work on the garden,” Vivas said. “The space has been transformed into a resilient one with solar panels and a water system. In case of an emergency, we can serve as a safe place for the community.”

Circus Fest is Back

Along with daily classes and private events, El Bastion has on agenda a 12-hour live music marathon on Feb. 29.

Then, Circo Fest returns for its 7th edition, which runs from March 12 until March 22. The main event will take place in Old San Juan on the weekend of March 14 and 15. For two days, an army of clowns, aerialists, dancers, musicians, contortionists and magicians will turn the city into a carnivalesque adventure for all ages.

This year the festival features 30 local companies and 8 international ones from Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Mexico.

Prior to the festival, visiting artists will offer free workshops for the local artistic community, on March 12 and 13. The mini-tour across the island will take the performers to Vieques, Barranquitas, Guayanilla and Utuado. Guayanilla and Utuado are part of the municipalities affected by the recent seismic activity.

But it’s more than joy and fun. The event helped change the perception of street artists, according to the duo.

“We didn’t have that language. What Circo Fest brought was a new appreciation for street performers. The public now sees that type of performance as normal and enjoys the show.” argued Vivas, ACirc’s production manager. “People no longer question why an artist is passing the hat. No longer feel it is a handout. They understand the value of the performance and that most of the artists that engage in street art do it out of a conviction that artistic expression needs to reach everyone and not be limited by economic considerations.”