Winter Clash 2020, one of Puerto Rico's premiere fighting game event, will be hosted on February 15th at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico
This is the first big event of the year to kick off 2020 leading up to more events after the holiday break.
This year Winter Clash colaborate with Team Red Rooster and Claro Puerto Rico to give an even greater experience to gamers and create an amazing patch for gamers.
This event will also be part of two circuits which will have more events throughout the year.
Ricardo "Mono" Román, Red Rooster Team captain and organizer of the event said "we want to bring e-sports to the general public, we want that everyone recognizes that this is an incipient industry on the Island and more and more Puerto Ricans come together and see it’s potential for the economic development of the Island ”.
On February 15, the event will have the renowned wrestling narrator, Hugo Savinovich and the 2017 CapCom champion, Saul Mena.
“We wanted to invite the official voice of wrestling, Hugo Savinovich, so that with his Atángana, he will narrate the final fights of the event. This will undoubtedly be an added value for the final matches. In addition, to have Saul Mena who was the 2017 Champion of the CapCom Cup that focuses on the Street Fighter game,” Román added.
The event will start at 10 a.m. and it will have cash prizes for the winners.
The event will have competitions in Super Smash Bros, Ultimate Street Fighter V Champion Edition, DragonBall FighterZ, Mortal Kombat 11, Undernight On-Birth, Tekken 7, SoulCalibur VI and Samurai Showdown.
The first League of Legends tournament will also be introduced, a MOBA category which has immense popularity in the world of e-sports and considered one of the most played video games in the world.
More info: https://smash.gg/tournament/winter-clash-puerto-rico-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.