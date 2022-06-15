Over 1,250 guests and fans of the British Virgin Islands arrived at VIVO Beach Club in Isla Verde to celebrate the already traditional BVI Full Moon Party.
Organized by the British Virgin Islands Tourism Board and VIVO Beach Club, the party is inspired by the famous full moon parties that take place in Tortola.
“It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate the Full Moon Party in Puerto Rico after a two-year pause due to the pandemic,” said Clive McCoy, director of the BVI Tourist Board. “We are happy to be able to spend time with our friends in Puerto Rico and officially invite them to come and visit us at the BVI for Wally Castro Marine’s Xmas in July event in Virgin Gorda.”
In addition to McCoy, the event also had a group of guests from the BVI, including the Premier and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Natalio D. Wheatley, who visited Puerto Rico for the first time for this event.
The guests enjoyed watching dancers on stilts known as moko jumbies, and a show featuring fire stunts. Both have already become the party’s signature acts. Tortola band
Too Smooth delighted the audience with their repertoire, which covered soca, reggae and calypso. Guests also enjoyed a summer fashion show presented by fashion blogger Sandrysabel Ortiz.
Davide Pugliese, a well-known BVI chef, created an authentic BVI menu that included appetizers such as lobster croquets, ginger pinchos, and shrimp ceviche, in addition to main dishes such as fish in mayonnaise sauce with fungi, goat soup, and pork riblets in guava and ginger barbeque sauce with Caribbean potato salad.
The Full Moon Party closed the evening with prize giveaways such as tickets with Cape Air, a two-night stay for two at Rosewood Little Dix Bay, a two-night stay for two at Saba Rock, a two-night stay at a dock in Nanny Cay, a two-night stay for a maximum of four people at Leverick Bay Resort and Marina, and a free spot at the marina for two nights, dinner and a handbag from Bitter End Yacht Club.
