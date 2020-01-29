The Hipódromo Camarero in Canóvanas is Puerto Rico’s only horse racing track. This intimate track is a lovely way to spend an afternoon.
The track was formerly called El Nuevo Comandante. The name was changed when Camarero became the winner of 73 consecutive races including the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing in Puerto Rico. He became so famous that people flocked to the races to see him run. Camarero died in 1956 and is buried on the grounds.
Admission is free and the betting minimum is 35 cents. Upon arriving, our first stop was at the entrance where we were given the day’s racing program. We also decided to purchase the racing magazine, which costs $1.90, and is a key to understand how to bet. It provides information about the horses, jockeys, trainers and winning odds.
We soon learned that there are two types of wagers at this track. The straight wager and the exotic wager. The straight wager is a standard bet on first and/or second place. The Exotic wagers, named the Exacta, the Quinella, the Trifecta and the Superfecta, were so complicated that we just placed straight wagers.
There are two betting areas, one on the first floor and another in the refreshment area, as well as automated betting machines. However, we were told to use the tellers because the machines can be difficult.
Before each race, the jockeys parade the horses in an area in front of the bleachers. We learned that horses run in categories based on age and distance of race. Calculating the likelihood of a horse winning is a combination of science and luck.
Once you decide on a horse, it is time to place your bet. We handed the teller our choices and told him how we were betting.
At this point, it is great to just relax, sit in your seat and enjoy the incredible of view of the track with the El Yunque Rainforest in the background.
As the bugle announces the beginning of the race and the horses are placed in the starting stalls, the excitement is palpable.
Once the thoroughbreds are set free from the gate, you can scream your horse’s number out for everyone around you to hear.
Horse racing is the sport of kings, and after an afternoon at the track you you will understand why. You could watch the races on television, but why miss the excitement and pageantry of the moment?
