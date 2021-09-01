:Life in the Caribbean means that warm days and evenings are the norm, so planning for drinks and snacks means focusing on lighter fare.
Fruit and wine can often be the perfect evening appetizer for your intimate or grand gathering. With so many fruits reaching their peak during the summer and even throughout the year, these wine pairings will help you make the most of their unique flavors and textures.
Here are six of the best options to try now, with friends and family.
Sauvignon Blanc and Mangoes/Coconuts
One way to have a successful wine and fruit pairing is to balance flavors and richness rather than trying to boost the intensity of each. In the case of this match-up, the fruits are bold and hearty, while the wine is more subtle; a crisp glass of Sauvignon Blanc pairs wonderfully with such meaty fruits.
Mangoes and coconuts are also two fruits best enjoyed at the height of summer, but in Puerto Rico are pretty much available year-round, so this pairing will have you enjoying a tropical vacation from your back porch in no time.
Tempranillo and Fresh Berries
From the Rioja region in Spain, a Tempranillo is a naturally fruity wine - in this case, pairing that fruit flavor with fresh berries serves to enhance the richness of each. Choosing raspberries and blackberries will give you the deepest flavor since strawberries and blueberries tend to be lighter - a Tempranillo’s fruit notes are usually deep and jammy from cherry, plum and fig.
It’s important to choose fully ripe berries; a slightly tart berry will taste too bitter paired with the sweet wine. A good balance of earthiness and fruit flavor, a Tempranillo paired with fresh and vibrant berries is the perfect summer treat on a warm evening.
Syrah and Blueberries
If you’re looking to use your fresh blueberries, however, try pairing them with a Syrah. A wine that often has notes of vanilla and tobacco, a Syrah is a perfect complement to the more creamy and subtle flavor of a blueberry.
If your particular Syrah has bold notes of fruit (most are fruit-forward, but some can favor spicier notes), you’ll get a blackberry/blueberry combination from the wine that can enhance the subtleties of the fresh blueberries. Syrah is also a medium-acidity wine, so the creamy blueberries, with just a hint of tartness, balance its flavor well.
Pinot Noir and Cherries
As far as red wines go, Pinot Noir is a fairly mild and balanced one, making it ideal for pairing with the tart sweetness of cherries. Many Pinot Noirs have fruit-forward notes with hints of spice and earthiness underneath. Because cherries are moderately acidic on their own, this red wine does a good job balancing those notes to leave you with a delicious mid-afternoon treat. Many vineyards in the Pacific Northwest grow Pinot Noir grapes close to cherry orchards, so it’s a match made in…well, Oregon!
Chardonnay and Peaches
A chilled glass of Chardonnay paired with juicy slices of a ripe peach is perhaps the best summer treat for your menu. The un-oaked variety of Chardonnay has a slightly fruitier and crispier taste than its oaked counterpart (which tends to be more buttery and has notes of vanilla), so pairing it with the fresh, sweet taste of peaches is a perfect combination.
Sangria
For perhaps the ultimate summer fruit and wine pairing, consider making a pitcher of sangria. A classic Spanish summer drink that has migrated across the globe, sangria offers the perfect balance of fruit flavor, dry wine, and sparkling crispness for hot summer evenings.
Traditional sangria recipes use fruity red table wine, citrus-like oranges and lemons, cinnamon, and sugar. By leaving slices of fruit in the wine, you’ll be able to eat the pieces as you drink! Using apples and pears is also popular – just be warned that these fruits soak up far more alcohol than their citrusy counterparts!
All of these pairings highlight both the wine and the fruit, so make sure to try them all this summer – and share your favorites with your guests!
