The holiday season usually brings outdoor adventures, time with family and revisiting old traditions. If you can’t travel or host guests this year, you may be wondering how to stay connected across the miles. Fortunately, there are many festive options available to make this year feel cozy and bright. As you head into the holiday season, coordinate some of these ideas with family and friends to fill your home with joy and laughter (even if it’s over the phone).
Read a Book Together
Nothing connects people like the love of a good book. If you have a quieter house than usual this holiday season, consider joining a book club (or start your own) with family and friends. You can each read the selection, then come together for a video chat to discuss your thoughts; find a holiday-themed book (Thanksgiving and Christmas) to get in the spirit. Are you reading with a younger crowd? Look into one of the apps and websites now available for reading to children virtually. There are options for all platforms, paid and free, so plan a weekly bedtime story session with your favorite holiday books.
Take an Online Class Together
If you’re used to enjoying lots of interactive experiences with friends and family, try transitioning the fun online. Many small businesses have joined the bigger companies in offering virtual classes for all ages. Check with your local restaurants, art studios and community theaters — they’re adapting many traditional classes for an online format. Sign up with your family and friends and learn something new together.
Host a Virtual Bake-Off
Baking during the holiday season is a tradition that many families share. This year, being apart doesn’t mean forgoing the culinary fun. Coordinate a virtual bake-off with your family to try a new recipe together. Browse your favorite cookbooks or online sites (like All recipes) to find the challenge, then designate a competition time. Have one family member be the official videographer to capture the baking process (and make sure to include lots of commentary for the family on the other end); either bake live on FaceTime/Zoom or email the videos once complete. When everything’s out of the oven, conduct a live taste-test at each house and declare yourselves the winners.
Send Interactive Mail
Everyone enjoys getting old-fashioned “snail mail,” so take advantage of the holiday season to make these letters more interactive. Consider sending a small packet of craft supplies to your grandkids; they can make the craft and mail back the finished product. Hobby stores sell craft kits that are ready to go. Scavenger hunts are also a fun way to connect across the miles — send a scavenger hunt to your family and keep a copy for yourself, then coordinate a due date. Mail the completed list back and have fun comparing notes.
Commit to Outdoor Challenges
While the holiday season has plenty of opportunities for indoor fun, activities outside in the crisp air are also plentiful. Many towns host holiday 5K runs, set up harvest festivals and sponsor community food/toy drives. This year, the events may look a little different, but most places are transitioning to virtual or distanced versions of popular activities. Coordinate with friends and family far and wide to pledge time for outdoor/community fun. Take photos because you complete your outdoor time and share them through text or email. Set a goal with prizes — for example, every hour of outdoor time earns a chance to pick the holiday karaoke song that grandma has to sing over the family Zoom.
These festive, socially-distanced ideas prove that family togetherness doesn’t always depend on physical proximity. Fill your holiday calendar now with all of these activities. Who knows — some may stick around long after the pandemic is gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.