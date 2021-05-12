Agritourism, which is part of the green tourism or ecotourism sector, is becoming increasingly popular with locals and visitors. On the island, the Sustainable Tourism Division of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) is responsible for certifying agritourism companies and lodgings. The priority is to align them with initiatives to promote sustainability in the industry and the development of tourism in Puerto Rico.
The Agritourism Program is part of the PRTC’s Green Certification Program, which also includes the certification of Ecotourism facilities and Sustainable Tourism, among others.
Through the Sustainable Tourism Program, the PRTC grants Green Certifications to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs), such as sustainable tourism, agritourism and ecotourism facilities and operators. To support this program, the PRTC’s chief, recently gave economic incentives of $5,000 each to the 25 companies certified under the Agritourism Program.
Agritourism allows local and off-island visitors to experience Puerto Rico’s culture and traditions first-hand through contact with nature, and represents an additional income to existing agricultural activities.
The economic incentive given to the 25 certified companies may be used to pay for costs of purchasing essential equipment, inventory, promotional expenses and materials, among others, that make it possible to reopen and continue their operations and tourist offerings. Services that have been affected after hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, the earthquakes in early 2020 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Agritourism SMEs are an integral part of the promotion of the island as a Green Destination, and each business provides a different and educational alternative to the visitor, while their products contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector, the generation of jobs, and the development of the regional economy.
Some of the companies that are certified as an agritourism project are: Hacienda San Pedro in Jayuya; Hacienda La Mocha in Ponce; Distillery Coquí in Mayagüez; the Agrotourism Circuit of Bees, Honey, Coffee and Art in Yauco; Jeanmarie Chocolat in Aguada; Hacienda Iluminada in Maricao; Río Peninsula in Guayanilla; Hacienda Cascada in Aguas Buenas; Vaca Negra Cheese, in Guánica; Native Coffee in Jayuya; Hacienda Lealtad in Las Marías; Fruits of Guacabo in Manatí; San Juan Artisan Destillers in Vega Alta; HydrarOrgánica in Río Grande; Siempre Verde in Cayey; Viva La Cosecha in Aguas Buenas; and Cosecha Don Juan in San Juan.
The last five companies received their certifications in 2020 and we detail below the experiences they offer to the visitor under normal circumstances.
• San Juan Artisan Distillers is a distillery dedicated to the production of artisan rum under the brands Tres Clavos and Ron Pepón. The project is in Vega Alta, offer tours by appointment of the sugar cane area and the processing plant, as well as a tasting session of their products. The president of the company, José “Pepe” Alvarez and José Alvarez Jr., vice president of operations and master rum maker, use fruits from local producers from the towns of Barranquitas, San Sebastian, Manatí and Lajas to produce their variety of fruit-flavored rums such as: Bili Quenepa, Coco Loco, Rumba Mango, Passion Parcha, Ginger Spice, Sweet Pineapple and Tutti Fruits (787-222-1633).
• HydrarOrgánica, located in Río Grande, is an agri-ecological farm dedicated to the cultivation and sale of products such as legumes, fruits, lettuces, tobacco and agri-ecological seeds, among others. Cristina González, a co-owner of the farm, explained that during normal circumstances, her tours include visits to the different growing areas with agri-ecology guides, visits to the tobacco cultivation areas, the tobacco leaf drying house, a butterfly area, the cigar brewing workshop under the Turro brand, and a tasting of fresh juice made with their farm products (787-598-0240).
• Siempre Verde in the Beatriz neighborhood of Cayey is an educational farm committed to the protection of the planet and the conservation of the environment. In their facilities—during normal circumstances—they educate on best practices for sustainability, whether through the collection and use of rainwater, solar panels, food sustainability and economics. In addition, visitors can appreciate the complete process of agri-ecology techniques and permaculture, from seed to harvest during their one-hour tour, which can end with a hot chocolate tasting at La Chocolatera, the farm’s small restaurant. Siempre Verde is a nonprofit organization that focuses on offering agri-ecology workshops to children with special needs and was established by Donna Durán (787-603-7986).
• Viva La Cosecha is located in the Sumidero neighborhood of Aguas Buenas and offers educational tours, where visitors can learn about agriculture, food security and conservation of natural resources such as the Aguas Buenas cave system. The interpretive route integrates elements of the planting of polycultures, bird watching within its nature reserve and enjoys connecting spaces for the development of ‘mindfulness’ and the popular culinary concept of farm-to-table (787-616-9291).
• Cosecha Don Juan, founded in 2016 and located on Highway 176, just minutes from the capital city of San Juan, is a family business engaged in the cultivation, harvesting and distribution of fresh produce to shops and people in various regions of the island. As an agritourism, the venue offers visitors a guided tour around the farm to appreciate the diversity of crops that can be worked on about four acres of land. Visitors can also learn about agricultural practices implemented on the farm, enjoy beautiful views, observe the hen-raising process, participate in educational workshops and taste local food or drinks, made with products available on the farm, according to the season.
The company also delivers boxes that combine fruits and vegetables from its organic harvest, ranging from culantro, coriander, pickles, bananas, chilies, bakeries, bananas, pumpkin, papaya, lettuce and eggplant, among others. Tours are currently made by reservation only (787-473-4906).
Enjoy the great outdoors and what Puerto Rico has to offer!
