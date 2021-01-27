Condado Ocean Club Hotel presents its new offers to enjoy good food and escape the routine, as options to the delight of the local public and visitors alike.
“Social,” the attractive restaurant located on the first level of the Condado Ocean Club hotel, located on Ashford Avenue, invites the public to taste a delicious culinary proposal while indulging in its beautiful sea views, every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during its Social Brunch.
“Social, with its island-chic vibe, is the ideal alternative to the usual, expected Sunday brunch. The exquisite gastronomic offering is accompanied by the unsurpassed views of the Atlantic Ocean and the sound of the waves. Social features a large terrace, with indoor and outdoor spaces, which allow accommodation in compliance with distancing and health protocols, while not leaving aside the vibrant and youthful of the restaurant,” said Albert Charbonneau, general manager at the Condado Ocean Club.
The ample Sunday Brunch menu is a fusion of flavors from modern and classic Puerto Rican cuisine, designed by Chef Luis Guzmán, which includes appetizers such as “mofongo” bites with “longaniza” jam and cilantro aioli; fritto misto with shrimp, calamari, olives, jalapeño and chipotle aioli; salmon carpaccio with ponzu sauce, papaya and caper salad; lobster tacos in corn tortillas with curry and radish aioli; and fresh Ahi tuna poke.
Brunch’s main dishes are mac n’ cheese but “a caballo” with crispy pancetta; French toast with honey caramelized almonds; frittata with fresh free-range eggs, sweet plantain, chorizo, and feta cheese; braised short ribs with creamy polenta and poached eggs in chili pepper oil; pan seared Chilean sea bass with porcini risotto; crispy chicken with glazed donuts; a “tripleta” on criollo bread with French fries; and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with “patatas bravas.”
Diners will also be able to enjoy varied music by guest DJs. Reservations for Social can be made through the Open Table app.
Hotel Offerings for Local Residents
In addition to its leisure and entertainment options, the Condado Ocean Club has two offers available and specially designed for residents of Puerto Rico. “Stay-cation” is the inviting option to take a few days off with a 10 percent discount on the best available rate.
The Stay-cation also includes a welcome drink and a special parking rate for one vehicle. This offer is based on double occupancy and requires a one-night deposit, taxes and hotel fees at the time of reservation. Subject to availability.
Also, for a change of ambiance while working remotely, the Condado Ocean Club provides the Office & Day Pass, which allows one to finish that “to do” list from the hotel’s spacious rooms, poolside cabanas or conference rooms, with stunning views and in a relaxed setting.
This offer has a cost of $250.00, plus taxes and hotel fees, and includes one room from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., a glass of wine and WI-FI service throughout the property. Subject to availability.
