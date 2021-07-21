If you try to prepare nutritious and delicious meals as part of your wellness routine, no doubt you’ve come across lists of superfoods and healthier alternatives to typical ingredients. The avocado is one of these nutritional powerhouse foods that not only packs a delicious, creamy flavor punch but also acts as a substitute for other fats and oils in a variety of dishes.
Here is everything you need to know about why avocados should be on your plate more often and how to make that happen.
Health Benefits of Avocados
Many people think of avocados as a “superfood” but don’t know why. These creamy fruits are nutrient-dense and contain heart-healthy fats that have been shown to help reduce inflammation and protect against risks for heart disease. In addition to these healthier fats, avocados contain a long list of vitamins, including lutein and zeaxanthin for eye health and vitamin C for immunity.
As an added benefit, the high fiber content and omega 9 fats can help you feel full longer than many other fruits and vegetables! The combination of omega 9 fats, vitamins, and a good dose of fiber mean that avocados are a great choice for adding bulk, flavor, and variety to your meals.
Breakfast
Get your day started on the right foot!
1. By now, everyone has heard about the avocado toast trend, and there’s a good reason! This delicious breakfast is more filling and packs a heartier nutrient punch than a lot of toast alternatives. The best part of avocado toast is that you can experiment with various toppings, depending on your taste.
2. If you’d like to venture beyond the world of toast, however, avocado is a great side addition to other breakfast staples. Try them with eggs and even pancakes.
Lunch
Many of us gravitate towards salads and sandwiches at lunch, and while avocado is sometimes used as a garnish, it can easily be the star.
1. An avocado chicken salad relies on the creaminess of the avocado to bind everything together without any mayonnaise or oil; scoop some onto a sandwich or salad for the perfect lunchtime meal.
2. For a warmer option, make a grilled cheese sandwich and add some avocado slices. This can be butter/sauce-free if you use a panini press or toaster oven. The heated avocado perfectly complements the melted cheese and adds depth to this otherwise typical sandwich.
Dinner
Dinner often means comfort food that the whole family will enjoy, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay away from healthier ingredients!
1. For an easy vegetarian/vegan/dairy-free swap for a traditional pasta recipe, try using avocado in place of butter or cream for the sauce, you’ll have a healthier alternative to your favorite pasta dish, ready in only 15 minutes.
Snacks
Snacks are often the hardest food to plan because you want something delicious, nutritious, and easy. Using avocados in your snacks can help you feel full longer thanks to their high fiber content, and you’ll feel indulgent due to the creamy texture!
1. To satisfy a crunchy craving, try hummus with avocados to serve alongside pita chips or whole-grain crackers.
With so many options that highlight (or hide!) the avocado, you can incorporate this superfood into your meals every day!
