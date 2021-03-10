The COVID-19 pandemic was not a deterrent for Rafael Hidalgo to opening the third branch of El Platanal. That is how the culinary offering of this emblematic restaurant —which opened 12 years ago in Carolina followed by another location in Cupey— recently opened its doors on Roosevelt Avenue in Hato Rey, San Juan.
“The preparations for the Hato Rey restaurant were in process when the pandemic arrived and, although at some point I came to worry a bit about the uncertainty that this new situation brought to the island, I tried to stay focused on my vision of growing the company. That strengthened my confidence to go ahead with both projects. Today I feel satisfied and happy with the results and the acceptance of our guests,” he told EL VOCERO, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL’s sister publication.
The new restaurant also reinforces the culinary offerings on Roosevelt Avenue —close to Milla de Oro— one that in the past 10 years has seen several of the area’s culinary temples close. Today, El Platanal, along with other surrounding businesses such as Cayo Caribe and El Olivo, are beginning to return economic activity to the Golden Mile area, which is so necessary to revitalize the sector and guide it towards its evolution as a gastronomic district.
Although El Platanal serves the same menu at all three establishments, Hidalgo decided to open the restaurant in Hato Rey with three new dishes: a juicy ribeye steak with “trifongo” —mofongo maid with green plantains, sweet plantains and yucca— or with “tostones”; turbot fillet cooked “al ajillo” or “a la criolla,” and yucca bowls filled with crab meat.
Moreover, the two-story restaurant features a modern, wooden design. The second level houses an activity room and the establishment will soon feature an open-spaced terrace. The kitchen has a modern service system to streamline orders and minimize waiting time. Likewise, Hidalgo prepared an area on the first level to organize orders that are for delivery or pick-up, tempering his business to the reality of the times, with an increase in food orders for home delivery.
As for the food’s flavor and consistency, your correspondent visited the establishment to confirm that the famous plantain sandwich retains the same savor and texture, as well as the “arroz mamposteao,” pumpkin cream and mofongo stuffed with “ropa vieja,” among other culinary delights.
Other must-have items on the menu include the “asopao de mariscos” (seafood soup), “carne frita” (fried meat) with mofongo; beefsteak covered in onions and paired with “arroz apastelado;” kan-kan steak, pork chops with crispy rinds on the edges, accompanied with tostones, and a turbot or mahi-mahi cooked “a la criolla,” served with yucca mofongo, among others.
The restaurant is located on Roosevelt Ave. #252 and it is open every day of the week from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., just like the other two establishments in Carolina and Cupey. For more information, call 787-705-7892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.