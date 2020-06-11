Just when Ahmed Naveira and Francisco Pascasio were in the process of opening their restaurant Rombo Asador Playero in Dorado, Puerto Rico’s islandwide lockdown and quarantine went into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic. But instead of being discouraged, the duo decided to accept the challenge that came with the lockdown and focus on pickup and carryout orders.
For over a month, Rombo has served premium pork or chicken “pinchos” as takeout, as well as “tacos al pastor.” In addition, Naveira reached a collaborative agreement with local paella expert Reynaldo José Campis, giving way to Paella Saturdays, with a vast variety of seafood options — featuring shark meat, squid and shrimp — as well as chicken, beef and pork sausage.
Paella Saturdays have been very well received by customers for the freshness of the food offerings. All the ingredients are cooked when diners are due to pick up their orders to prevent the paellas from drying out. “Quality is important to us and that is why we prefer to give that touch of ‘made-to-order’ to our paellas,” Naveira told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The paella orders are taken as early as Tuesday of each week for pick up on Saturday. Rombo takes orders on Saturdays until 1 p.m., depending on the availability of dishes.
The New Reality of the Dining Room
Regarding the governor’s various Executive Orders to control the spread of COVID-19, which authorizes the use of up to 25 percent of dining room capacities in restaurants, Naveira said Rombo is ready to receive customers for on-site dining. “We have been in the process of certifying the restaurant and adapting the dining room to the space and health safety guidelines established by the government, to receive around 15 diners,” he said.
The entrepreneur will keep the popular Paella Saturdays and plans to expand the pickup menu with a variety of dishes from the regular menu that were planned from the beginning, before the arrival of the coronavirus.
“In addition to our food offerings, we will include coconut and regular ‘arepas’, fish pastries, octopus and ‘carrucho’ salads, pork tacos, ‘mero’ ceviche with coconut and pineapple, ‘churrasco al barrilito’ because it includes an elaborate sauce with Ron del Barrilito, as well as chicken breast with tequila sauce, which provides a smoky touch,” explained Naveira.
As a bartender and rum connoisseur, Naveira will offer a rum tasting experience with a Caribbean selection, served in pairings with tapas designed to enhance the culinary experience. This tasting is part of the grand opening phase of Rombo’s dining room.
Naveira reminds his diners to come to Rombo Asador Playero wearing their masks, both for the pickup service and the dining room. He emphasized that the restaurant will rigorously follow the guidelines for social distancing, as required by the government. The staff is also ready and aware of the health security requirements that they must follow to guarantee good service to their customers, he added.
As the situation changes for local businesses, Naveira and Pascasio will adjust the services they offer to diners in the hopes of opening to full capacity, which in their case would give room for around 60 diners maximum. Meanwhile, the duo feels optimistic and ready to move their business forward, along with the rest of Puerto Rico.
For more information, call Rombo at 787-205-6046.
Editor's note: This story was published on the June 10, 2020 edition of The Weekly Journal.
