No matter how much you anticipated, planned or prepared for the odyssey of Christmas shopping, the fact is someone (or more than one) is going to be missing a present.
But, like the headline says, "don't despair". The fact that you have to rush to a nearby shopping mall and brave the mad crowds of late Christmas shoppers doesn't mean you'll have to settle for the weird, expensive merchandise that is left on the shelves.
Remember this year retailers had to suffer the effects of insufficient inventory, a broken supply chain and a diminished seasonal work force. Nevertheless, precisely because of that, what they did have, they have plenty of.
Check out our suggestions for those last minute gifts. One caveat though, we are partial to books. So, among our suggestions there will be a significant percentage of books.
*Plus... no bookstore has ever run out of books.
Sunpak Self-Storing Vlogging Kit
Help the influencer in your family make professional quality videos with a brand new vlogging kit. Even though he/she might still be far from becoming a media personality the videos will be impressive. The kit includes a large LED ring and stand that extends to 54 inches, a Bluetooth remote control and a storage bag. Go ahead and put your influencer on the move. Best Buy
Coravin wine preservation system
This device will allow the person who receives it to enjoy his or her wine even without the hassle of having to uncork the bottle, so the precious liquid could be enjoyed days, weeks, months and even years after it was originally poured. A specially designed needle perforates the cork allowing the wine to be quickly poured while, at the same time, Argon gas is being pumped into the bottle to prevent oxidation. You only need to pull the trigger, release and enjoy you libation. www.WilliamSonoma.com
Flor de Patria coffee
For the coffee lover, or maybe your social activist friend or cousin, here is a different kind of gourmet coffee. Like its label says, this is “a coffee with a purpose.” Flor de Patria sponsors shelters for homeless children up to 7 years-old suffering from different health conditions and their mothers. Parentless children are care for and referred for adoption. Some of the services offered are emergency, temporary and permanent housing. Go ahead, have a satisfying cup knowing you are helping others this Christmas. Hecho en Puerto Rico store
American Sabor
Here is a two for one special; a bilingual edition of book about Latinos and Latinas in US popular music. From Los Panchos to Joe Cuba to Tito Rodríguez you will get a veritable catalog of the most emblematic, and a few lesser known, Latinos in US pop music. With a side by side Spanish and English text, American Sabor traces the Musical contributions of Latinos and Latinas in American popular music since World War II. Librería Casa Norberto
La Cocina del Nieto
Regardless of who we are, we all remember grandma’s kitchen. Not that we all shared the same grandma, but that every grandma shares a kitchen, a dish, a pastry every grandson, individually remembers. So, Chef Edgardo Noel took from his memories with his late grandmother Rosángelica and created this collection of recipes from “The Grandson’s Kitchen.” Inspired by the ever present spirit of a grandma, this recipes will gather many a family around the table as they did for Chef Edgardo Noel’s. Librería Casa Norberto
Cuentos de hadas
Fairy tales never to go out of style… even before Walt Disney. Such is the case of Charles Perrault, considered a cornerstone on which Western fairy tales and short stories are based. While the author’s name may not ring any bell, you will undoubtedly recognize some of his timeless classics: Sleeping beauty, Little red riding hood, Puss in boots, Cinderella and Tom Thumb. This is a hardbound lavishly illustrated edition from Alma Clásicos Ilustrados that you can get at a very modest price. Librería Casa Norberto
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.