There’s a lot of coffee shops, but not all of them are set apart by a decidedly delicious menu that is based on Puerto Ricans’ favorite dishes.
La Coffeteera, a cozy locale at 1953 McLeary St. in Ocean Park, has recently added new lunch and dinner options that are sure to delight even the pickiest of patrons. A restaurant that used to stand out because of brunch staples like its signature Coffeetera griddle sandwich, a pancake sandwich filled with crispy bacon, muenster cheese, scrambled eggs and served with cheesy fries, will now delight you for dinner with dishes like avocado stuffed with “chicharrón de pollo” (Puerto Rican style friend chicken).
The delicious stuffed avocado is served on a bed of lettuce with cherry tomatoes and the crispy chicken’s prune-based sweet and sour sauce is simply on point. If this hefty serving is not enough to fill you up, pick a side like “mamposteao” rice or “mofongo” (mashed plantain) mounds.
La Coffeetera aims to please and also offers a twist on the standard Caprese salad, aptly named the avocado and tomato salad with local cheese. This eye-catching salad is drizzled with extra olive oil and has sprinklings of garlic salt that accentuate the flavors. The locally made white cheese affords the salad that extra bite and texture, which enables this salad to be either a side or a full meal.
For vegan lovers, there’s the avocado bean salad. This medley of chickpeas, pink, white and black beans, onions, tomatoes and avocados is doused in passion fruit vinaigrette and may be served as a wrap as well, in which case it comes with a side of malanga chips.
If you are looking for a hearty meal after a day of surfing, La Coffeetera also has tasty dinner options. Start your evening with a root vegetable soup that is made with plantain, carrot, potato, purple yam and malanga and topped with cherry tomatoes, olive oil and cilantro pesto.
For your next course, you cannot go wrong with the New York prime steak strips served with a creamy mushroom side and “mofongo” mounds on the side, topped with aioli. The “mofongo” is soft yet crunchy, and the aioli gives it an extra dash of creamy-goodness flavor.
Although one may think that La Coffeetera is only about coffee, the truth is that they have a fully stocked bar serving up delicious cocktails like blue passion mojito, made with blueberry and passion fruit, or the more traditional bar staple, the Moscow mule.
La Coffeetera: Not Just A Hobby Anymore
La Coffeetera is the brainchild of Carlos Sotero, a creative 37-year-old who thinks of eating as one of life’s pleasures.
“I studied finance in college, got a master’s in marketing and became credit manager at Kraft Foods. After a while I move to the auto industry, managing a car wash but I love eating out. After a hard week’s work, I relish eating good food,” said Sotero.
“La Coffeetera was born out of me wanting a place I could invite my friends to, where we could enjoy a good meal together, a good breakfast, which is what I started with. Everybody has breakfast, it’s a good meal to have with a friend,” he continued.
Sotero is incredibly friendly and, what initially started as a hobby in the summer of 2017, turned into a full-fledged restaurant.
“Initially I had simple breakfast items on the menu; sandwiches, pastries and coffee. However, after Hurricane Maria, I kind of reinvented the wheel, so to speak,” chuckled Sotero.
“I decided to add heavier items to the menu like eggs and oatmeal. Initially, we had brunch on the weekends but this area is full of tourists and people going to the beach, so we decided to offer breakfast and brunch during the weekdays,” he continued.
For Sotero, adding lunch and menu items means that the restaurant has had a complete evolution. Looking towards the future, he hopes to open another La Coffeetera, but he’s still unsure of when and where. What is definite is that this endeavor that he embarked on all on his own, has definitely proved to be fruitful.
“This restaurant is 100 percent mine. The initial investment of $125,000 was all mine. After Maria struck I had to invest an additional $75,000 to get the restaurant back in shape because everything was destroyed. We also had to expand the kitchen and buy new equipment in order to expand the menu,” he stated.
Although one may think that after Hurricane Maria closing up shop and relocating would be the safest move, Sotero decided to stick it out because, for him, Ocean Park was the perfect place in which to set up his concept
“I wanted a nice, casual place where people could go and grab a drink, relax with friends. The idea was to have a friendly neighborhood spot. From 7:30 a.m. to about 9:30 a.m., we get a hefty dose of customers whose names we already know, and that’s what I wanted. For a woman to be here having her coffee and then maybe her friend joins her, that kind of environment,” Sotero said.
La Coffeetera offers lunch and dinner menu items from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., sandwiches are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and brunch is available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
