The holiday season is just around the corner and in Puerto Rico, that means lots of rum-based drinks. Destilería Serrallés Inc. recently introduced Don Q Gran Reserva XO to its curated portfolio of aged rums made with the finest reserves from the distillery in Ponce.
Don Q Gran Reserva XO is a rebranding of the award-winning Don Q Gran Añejo, a signature blend of the distillery’s portfolio, presented in the new bottle design with the brand’s updated image, which evokes the refinement and elegance that has characterized the rums crafted by the Serrallés family for more than 155 years. The brand’s new packaging highlights Don Q’s values of heritage, quality and tradition. The Gran Añejo rum blend has earned over 60 medals and accolades since its original launch.
“We updated the Don Q bottle design and packaging to better communicate our brand values and create a look and feel that reflected the quality and craftsmanship of the super premium aged rum inside each bottle,” said Philippe Brechot, president and CEO of Destilería Serrallés. “This rum blend has been a stellar expression for more than 25 years. We wanted to keep the same great blend of aged rums but present it under the new name of Gran Reserva XO as it better articulates the exclusive nature of the reserve rums that are blended to produce it.”
Gran Reserva XO is a blend of rums aged between nine and 12 years in American white oak barrels, with the addition of Solera rums aged up to 55 years, creating a unique balance and signature flavor. This smooth, aged rum has no added sugars, and its tannins as well as the subtle oak nuances and hints of spice that the sherry barrel Solera process imparts, help distinguish Gran Reserva XO’s award-winning flavor profile. This expression is best served on the rocks, neat or in classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan.
Color: Bright intense amber
Aroma: Gran Reserva XO greets the nose with notes of tropical fruit and spice. Good balance with hints of baked apple, citrus fruits, and roasted nuts and a warm and long finish.
Tasting notes: Deep complex nose of molasses, cigar tobacco and dark caramel. Delightfully smooth and lush with pronounced notes of vanilla, cinnamon and honey.
Alcohol: 80 Proof, 40 percent ALC/VOL
In July, the distillery announced the launch of Don Q Reserva 7, a vibrant blend of multi-column distilled light rums and single copper column distilled heavy rums, which were aged for a minimum of seven years in American white oak barrels. The Don Q Reserva 7 is best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, in a cocktail like the Classic 7 or Honey Breeze, or to elevate a favorite mixed drink, simply by adding soda or fresh juice.
Destilería Serrallés is one of America’s oldest family-owned businesses with a rum making tradition that spans six generations and 155 years. Based in Ponce, the distillery produces its flagship product, the award-winning Don Q rum brand, the no.1 selling rum on the island.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, worldwide revenue in the rum segment amounted to $16.3 billion in 2019, according to Statista, a German website that gathers economic information. The United States generated some $2.6 billion in sales, while the worldwide market is expected to grow by 3.7 percent in the next three years.
