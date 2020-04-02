The IPAs Association of Puerto Rico, which represents 1,850 primary care physicians serving more than one million patients, announced its program to conduct rapid tests to identify patients affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic throughout Puerto Rico. These tests will be free for everyone.
"We announced our program to address this emergency because primary care physicians have been working on this for several weeks and we already had a clinical protocol, a regional network for direct patient care, and other projects in place to serve our population of more than one million patients. We will have a network of temporary facilities located at 18 strategic points to serve patients," said IPAs president Dr. Jorge Hess.
The first seven strategic points where COVID-19 detection centers will be located to carry out the tests will open to the public today, April 2, in the towns of: Aguadilla, Arecibo, Carolina, Guaynabo, Isabela, Mayagüez, and San Germán.
By Monday, April 6 there will be 11 more centers open, for a total 18 strategic points island-wide. The other centers will be located in Aibonito, Bayamón, Canóvanas, Cayey, Fajardo, Guayama, Juana Díaz, Manatí, Patillas, San Sebastián, and Yauco.
Patients who feel the symptoms associated with COVID-19 should call their primary doctor to coordinate the appointment and get tested.
They can also call the IPAs Association information line at 787-300-4241, or access the digital portal Your IPA PR at www.tuipapr.com for any additional information.
Hess explained that the tests to detect the coronavirus were supplied by the private sector, and that the IPAs Association follows its internal protocol. It is recommended that the patient be screened by their physician and arrive with negative mycoplasma and influenza tests. However, the general public will be welcomed, even without being a patient of IPAs doctors.
The IPAs Association will supply all personnel in the 18 COVID-19 detection centers around the island with surgical visors, masks, gloves, disposable gowns, and boot covers.
This program is part of the plan established by the IPAs Association that included the implementation of a clinical protocol for patient management in medical offices and IPAs centers; a regional network of direct patient care at 20 strategic points around the island; and an orientation program through a cyber portal and a call line.
"Primary care physicians are the first line of contact and management for this and any disease, because it is where patients first go to receive services. Primary physicians constitute the backbone of the public and private health system in Puerto Rico," Hess affirmed.
“Los médicos primarios son la primera línea de contacto y manejo ante esta y cualquier enfermedad, porque es donde primero van los pacientes a recibir servicios. Los médicos primarios constituyen la columna vertebral del sistema de salud público y privado en Puerto Rico”, concluyó Hess.
