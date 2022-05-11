Surely, you have heard, seen or met someone who has mentioned diverticula or diverticulitis to you. Perhaps you have heard both terms linked to each other, which is not correct. Diverticulosis (diverticula) are small bags or sacs in the inner part at the end of the intestine (colon) while diverticulitis is when the diverticula become inflamed by feces and bacteria trapped in the colon.
According to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), diverticular disease affects the colon, which is the part of the large intestine from where waste is eliminated from the body. It is important to understand that they are not the same and, therefore, the diets to help improve the conditions are totally different. Knowledge is power, if you are well informed about the difference, you can clarify doubts and avoid mistakes when starting a diet if you suffer from one of the two conditions.
According to health professionals, we can prevent diverticulosis by maintaining a high-fiber diet. What is the importance of fiber at this stage? The fiber remains in the colon and absorbs water thus avoiding constipation as it facilitates the passage of stool in bowel movements, preventing them from being hard and difficult to pass. In your diet, choose foods with more than 3 grams of fiber, choose to consume fruits, green vegetables, whole grains and, of course, water consumption is important.
If you are one of those who do not consume fruits and vegetables, there are options of unflavored powdered fiber, such as psyllium, a natural dietary fiber, composed of soluble and insoluble fiber that comes from a herb grown in India. You can also opt for flax seeds or ground chia seeds mixed with water. According to the Mayo Clinic, women should aim to eat at least 21 to 25 grams of fiber per day, while men should aim to eat 30 to 38 grams per day.
On the other hand, when the condition becomes diverticulitis, serious problems can occur such as blockages in the digestive system, infection, inflammation, bleeding, intense pain and even perforations, which can cause death. In some cases, the alternative is surgery to remove the affected part of the colon. According to nutrition and dietetics specialist Jeannette Rivera, “at this stage the diet is very different… It is low in fiber to reduce the amount of excretion and allow the tissue to heal. This low-fiber diet is continued until the doctor indicates it is necessary, and then, little by little, high-fiber foods are added.
At this stage, only clear broths (bone broth is an excellent alternative), gelatin, juices without the pulp, and no added sugar should be consumed. In the next stage of the condition, with the supervision of a health professional, you can add fruits without shells or seeds, fish, and low-fiber cereals, such as white rice.
As is generally known, food plays an important role in our body, it is like gasoline for the engine. We can avoid suffering from health conditions by making changes to our diet. Remember to read the nutritional label and the list of ingredients on processed foods, it is the only way to be aware of the food you consume. A diet high in fiber, fruits, vegetables and lots of water prevents constipation, and can be a good alternative to avoid diverticulosis, and therefore, get diverticulitis.
It is important to understand this issue because both conditions are very similar, but different. When making changes in diet, consulting a dietitian or health professional is necessary. Take care of yourself!
