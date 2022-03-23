Nobel Prize laurate writer William Faulkner once said: “… the tools I need for my trade are paper, tobacco, food and a little whiskey.”
While technological advances have almost done away with the use of paper among us who write for a living, the rest of the quote seems to have withstand the test of time for many a writer. Not for me, though. I’m not a smoker nor a whiskey drinker… Still, I do aspire, if not a Nobel, to a Pulitzer Prize.
As I was saying, I’m not a whiskey drinker. That is, until last week, when I was invited to a whiskey tasting. Right of the bat, I admitted to the limitations of my palate but everybody urged me with a friendly advice: “Hey, you must never turn down a free drink plus, maybe you’ll learn something new.”
So, I approached said opportunity for a free drink as a learning experience. And I must say it was very illuminating.
The tasting, courtesy of the Johnnie Walker house, consisted of five new (I least for me), and not so new spirits: Singleton, Talisker, Johnnie Walker’s iconic Black Label, Johnnie Walker’s Gold Label Reserve and Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label. The first two being single malts, which is currently a strong preference among whiskey drinkers.
“What is so fascinating about single malt whiskey? Its diversity, aside from the fact that it is a unique product,” said Arturo Savage, Johnnie Walker’s sommelier, pointing to the definition of the spirit itself.
“Single malt means that the whiskey comes from a single distillery. And with 126 distilleries in Scotland, there is a wide range of flavors to taste and choose. Of course, not all distilleries offer single malts. As a matter of fact, most don’t. For every 100 Scotch whiskies, only 20 are single malt” Savage said.
Singleton has a smooth texture and a sweet and fruity taste, whereas Talisker has a denser texture with an aggressive peppery first impression that mellows out into salty, smoky taste as it runs its course thru your mouth, and maybe a hint of ginger as an after taste. *Remember, this are just the first impressions of an uninitiated whiskey drinker.
“There will always be that sense of curiosity around the single malt. Nevertheless, the blended whiskey will always be king. Why, you may ask. Because of its drinkability, because as you drink it evolves. It is a very complex spirit,” Savage explained.
The other whiskies offer in the tasting (Black Label, Gold Reserve and Blue Label), confirmed the sommelier’s assertions. Particularly, the Blue Label, which started smooth and sweet taste that evolve into a mix of spicy smokiness that lingered for a while after the drink. Of course, this is the house premium whiskey.
As for the Gold Reserve, I must say it was the smoothest of the lot, and –at least for me– the least impressive (again, remember this is a layman writing).
“Gold Reserve was originally crafted to be like a very amicable whiskey for the uninitiated whiskey drinkers… it acts like the front door for luxury whiskies,” Savage said.
The industrial engineer turned sommelier differentiated whiskey’s processes and characterized each.
“Distilling is a scientific process that requires painstakingly accuracy and consistency to achieve your goals. Blending is an art form. This doesn’t mean that one whiskey is better than other, but that you will be able to choose which do you like best,” he said.
