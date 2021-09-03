Denko Asian Eatery, a modern Asian and Zen-style space in DISTRITO T-Mobile, combines Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Filipino, and Vietnamese dishes. It is one of the many gastronomic concepts of the already opened entertainment center.

Denko Asian Eatery elevates the culinary experience by integrating traditional cooking and food delivery methods of Asian cultures. As for food service, a spaceship departs from the kitchen to bring food to each diner using an autonomous conveyor-belt type system.

Cooking methods include the Shabu Shabu, where diners add different ingredients to a pot creating a dish in real-time. Various tables have individual Hot Pots that allow each consumer to live their unique experience according to the flavors they want to enjoy. In addition, visitors have the option of choosing meats, vegetarian or tofu base, and rice or noodles.

"Since we discovered DISTRITO T-Mobile, we loved the vibe and energy of the space. We love that each concept highlights local talent and makes it world-class; Denko is no exception. Something significant for us was to bring the essence of various Asian cuisines and to merge it with Puerto Rican culture," said Gabriel Karim, operator of Denko Asian Eatery.

The restaurant has an a la carte menu that starts with appetizer options, including protein or vegetarian options, among other dishes such as ramen and beef pho. The extensive Sushi roll offering includes the Encanto Roll that combines plantain arañitas, local cheese, churrasco steak, and an aioli of cilantro and broadleaf coriander (recao).

According to Karim, "this roll represents how Puerto Ricans have adapted Asian cuisines and made it their own." Their main course menu features woks like pad thai and lo mein, noodle soups, and more. The drinks menu will offer house cocktails, Japanese whiskey, a variety of Sake, Bubble Tea, craft beers, and blooming teas.

Denko Asian Eatery has 3,000 square feet of space. It seats 114 people, divided between 26 people outdoor area and 88 people inside the restaurant, referring to the fact that 8 is the lucky number in Chinese culture.

The restaurant will create nearly 60 direct jobs and currently has positions available for hosts, waiters, barbacks, and bartenders.

The establishment operates in the following hours: Tuesday to Thursday from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and Sunday from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The design incorporates several figurative elements of Asian culture, such as Daruma Dolls made by Puerto Rican craftsman Enrique Rafael Cabrera. This traditional Japanese doll symbolizes perseverance, prosperity, and luck. It also features a bonsai created by Puerto Rican artist Pedro Morales.

"Every concept in DISTRITO T-Mobile adds to the great experiences that this entertainment center offers to everyone who visits us. We are delighted with the support we have received during these opening months. We are also excited to showcase the incredible talent Puerto Ricans have to offer," said Gabriel de Cárdenas, general manager of DISTRITO T-Mobile.

For more information about DISTRITO T-Mobile, its activities and updates, visit its Facebook and Instagram accounts as a @distritotmobile or access https://distritot-mobile.com/. For more details on Denko Asian Eatery, visit their Instagram account as @denko.pr.

COVID-19 Protocols

DISTRITO T-Mobile "Come and live it safely" initiative requires visitors 12 years of age or older to present their vaccination cards and a valid ID to enjoy indoor areas of restaurants. Unvaccinated visitors must show a negative COVID-19 test with 72 hours of validity. In addition, it requires the use of masks and constant hand washing and recommends social distancing.