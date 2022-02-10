The British publication of global scope, Decanter, has awarded the 33 best positions to wines of the D.O. Rueda in a tasting of Spanish Verdejos carried out by winemakers Beth Willard, Sarah Jane Evans (Master of Wine), and Christine Parkinson. 120 wines of this grape variety have participated in it, of which 110 belonged to wineries of the D.O. Rueda.
Within this Denomination of Origin, De Alberto Dorado, from Bodegas De Alberto, has been rated as "Exceptional", obtaining the highest score (98 points). According to Willard, "its seductive aromas of caramel and walnut and its layers of complexity stand out," in addition to "its rainbow of flavors," says Evans, and "its notes in the mouth of coffee cream, dried oranges, and toasted hazelnuts," says Parkinson.
Continuing with the ranking of qualifications, the "Outstanding" is obtained by Doña Beatriz, from Bodegas Cerrosol, with 95 points, of which Willard highlights "the notes of lime and jasmine on the nose", while Evans underlines "the expressiveness in the mouth with kumquat notes and a refreshing bitterness and Parkinson highlights "its elegance, expressiveness, and flavor". In addition to these two brands, 31 elaborations of the Rueda Denomination of Origin are added to the Decanter list with the qualification of "Highly Recommended" and a score ranging between 90 and 94 points.
It is not the first time that Decanter magazine rewards the quality of the wines of the D.O. Rueda. Already in 2020, the Rueda Denomination of Origin received 73 awards in the prestigious competition Decanter World Wine Awards.
The success of the verdejo
After organizing one of the most famous tasting panels in the world, Decanter points out as the reason for the success of the verdejo grape in Spain – where the wines of the D.O. Rueda cover 40% of the consumption of whites - "the consistency in aromas and flavors, which produces an accessible and easy-to-understand style of wine". In addition, it highlights "its ability to produce full-bodied wines, with versatility in pairings, as well as its aging capacity" that make these elaborations worthy of the label "gastronomic wines".
In fact, after assessing the scores of the tasting, from Decanter they launch a reflection on why Spanish consumers already appreciate the versatility and diversity of the Verdejo de Rueda, while internationally it still has a long way to go.
