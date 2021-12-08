ABC television network and production company MRC Live & Alternative announced this week reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee will be Puerto Rico's musical guest during the historic edition of the most-watched year-end special on American television: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
Sharing the stage with Daddy Yankee Puerto Rican actress and singer Roselyn Sánchez will be the co-host the event along with New York host Ryan Seacrest. The festivities that will take place at the T-Mobile District in Puerto Rico’s Convention Center, which will be the scenario for the first Spanish countdown during the 50th anniversary of the event. The names of other artists participating in the event will be announced in the run-up to New Year's Eve.
The event will broadcast images of Puerto Rico, aspects of its culture, history, and gastronomy to some 18 million viewers across the US. During the broadcast, the city of San Juan 500th foundation anniversary and Puerto Rico’s the great Christmas season will be highlighted.
"We are very excited about this event where we will be presenting the best of our talent and our people. Roselyn Sánchez and Daddy Yankee are ambassadors of Puerto Rican art and music and having them at home is a privilege. Without a doubt, it will be a historic night for everyone on the island and the viewers because 2022 begins in Puerto Rico," said Mariela Vallines, director of the Convention District Authority.
"Daddy Yankee and Roselyn Sánchez fill us with pride, and their talents will shine as bright as our beautiful island. With the celebration, Puerto Rico will receive a great promotion that will keep the island fresh in the mind of millions of viewers. This promotion will give an additional boost to the impressive recovery that the industry has had this year after the adverse effects of COVID-19 on the economy," said the Chief Executive Officer of Discover Puerto Rico, Brad Dean.
Dean said Puerto Rico has been receiving positive advertising, in the form of articles and reports in media outlets, and valued at more than $10 million, since the event was announced.
The public will have access to the grounds outside the Puerto Rico Convention Center and within the T-Mobile District to enjoy the largest New Year's celebration on the Island, including a second stage with a wide range of performers. The Department of Health will be collaborating with the event to ensure that all established protocols are followed to safeguard the health and safety of all.
The event's broadcast will take place Friday, December 31 at 9:00 p.m. on ABC. Puerto Rico's celebration will be when the clock marks 11:00 p.m. in New York City.
