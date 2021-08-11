The most advanced technology is combined with the sport of golf with the installation and opening of the first and only Trackman Range in Puerto Rico, located at the Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club in Río Grande.
During a launch event with Rolando E. Padua, CEO of Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club, and Alberto Ríos, general manager of the Golf Club, the new technology was presented, allowing golfers to practice using eight points to capture ultra-precise information from their shots, enjoy a series of fun games, and play virtually on another course with Virtual Golf software. The new Trackman Range involved an investment of more than $250,000.
“At Bahía Beach Resort, we always aspire to provide our members, guests and visitors with unique and innovative experiences such as this technology. With the Trackman Range, golfers will be able to choose between playing recreationally, keeping track of their practices, and virtually moving from our course to world-renowned other courses, such as The Old Course at St. Andrews or the TPC Sawgrass. This, in addition, will result in greater recognition for our area and destination, as it is an additional attraction for locals and tourists who love this sport who will now have more reasons to visit us,” Padua stated.
Golf Club members will be able to practice with purpose while gaining valuable insight into their performance. The app collects data from a radar system that allows the player to track and store the most essential data: ball speed, launch angle and direction, carry, total distance and lateral distance from the pin.
“With the addition of Trackman Range technology, Bahía Beach Resort & Golf Club elevates the experience of its members and visitors to another level. We congratulate the management and all the staff who, day after day, strive so that this renowned golf course is distinguished among the best in the Caribbean region. Having one of the most innovative tools currently used in golf courses around the world in Puerto Rico definitely reinforces the competitive position of our island as a cutting-edge golf destination,” said Carlos Mercado, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.
Moreover, Ríos said that “members and visitors of St. Regis, regardless of their level of expertise, will be able to experience a fun and interactive driving range. Trackman Range technology is an exciting way to work on your game or just spend time on the course playing or even a virtual round of golf with family and friends.”
Trackman Range Used Worldwide
The cutting-edge technology is designed both for fun and the practice and development of the sport of golf. Many golf pros, coaches and players, as well as university institutions and national teams - such as those from the U.S. mainland, Australia, Italy, and Germany, among other delegations - have benefited from this powerful tool that is now in Puerto Rico.
The Trackman Range app also allows players to convert basic ball information, which is collected across the field, into superior and specific data, helping them improve their game.
In addition, users will be able to play games in the application that not only help their performance but are also very fun and can be for individual players or for groups.
Another great component is virtual golf that allows golfers to play a complete virtual round directly from the course at other famous courses around the world. Also, a complete round of the Bahia Beach Golf course can be played virtually or specific holes can be played over and over again until they are mastered.
The Trackman Range will be available at no cost to Bahia Beach Resort & Golf Club members and The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort guests, who will have access to electronic devices (tablets) to be used at the practice center. A Trackman Range Attendant will be in charge of helping players use the app, also providing them with food and beverage services from Cocoteros Grill Bar.
Tablet reservations are made in the same way as the golf course, using an exit sheet with a maximum of six reservations per hour, for spaces of one hour from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If a resort tenant who is not a guest of The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort wishes to reserve a space, the cost will be $50.00 per hour.
The Bahía Beach Resort golf course was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. It is certified by ‘Silver Signature Sanctuary’ and in Jan. 2020, it was recognized as the best golf course on the island by the prestigious Golfweek’s Ultimate Guide magazine.
