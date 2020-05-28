The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with other international entities, warned that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has amplified the urgency for countries to seek sustainable energy solutions.
In the seventh edition of ‘Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress Report,’ WHO—along with the International Energy Agency (IEA), the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the United Nations Statistics Division (USND), and the World Bank (WB)—affirmed that nations worldwide had made significant progress toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, sustainable energy, before the health crisis unfolded.
However, the coronavirus has since disrupted supply chains and economies at all levels, plummeting oil prices, and prompting escalating levels of unemployment—which in turn limits homes’ and businesses’ ability to pay for electricity services. As presented in the report, these incidents will undoubtedly take a toll on nations’ transition to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy by 2030, as outlined in the one of the U.N.’s 17 SDGs.
“According to the custodian agencies, the latest data on progress toward SDG 7, before the onset of the pandemic, demonstrated that stepped-up efforts toward all targets were urgently required if SDG 7 was to be met within the coming decade. Even greater efforts will be needed to meet the SDG 7 targets in a post COVID-19 world,” the report states.
Despite the progress achieved since 2010, 789 million across the world live without electricity access. Even when pointing to policies implemented before the pandemic, roughly 620 million people will remain without access to electricity in 2030, of which 85 percent will reside in Sub-Saharan Africa. Between 2010 and 2016, countries in the region had a faster population growth than electrification expansion.
Although this imbalance became somewhat stabilized, Sub-Saharan African countries featured some of the highest numbers of residents without access to electricity. For instance, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo had two of the three largest deficits, 85 million and 68 million people, respectively. Inequality in energy access are further deepened between urban and rural areas globally.
The report warns that ending these disparities will requite “consistent updates and enforcement to support innovation,” including off-grid solutions—like renewable sources—and new business models based on integrated policies that embrace centralize and decentralized solutions.
“While the world is coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to ensure that past gains in electrification are safeguarded. It might require collective support for utilities, mini grid and off-grid service providers to continue serving their current clients and allow for future expansion,” the SDG 7 report affirms.
Moreover, the report reveals that the pandemic’s full impact on energy access and efficiency, renewable energy development, and the full energy transition “remains to be seen.”
Some recommendations outlined in the 204-page document include lifting sectors with minimal energy use to play a more prominent role in the economy, as opposed to energy-intensive sectors, such as heavy manufacturing. Other solutions are digitalization, which optimizes efficiency while improving energy access and potentially reducing carbon emissions by 50 percent, as well as implementing more efficient passenger transport.
“To accelerate renewable energy deployment in developing countries, there is a need for enhanced international cooperation that includes stronger public and private engagement, to drive an increase of financial flows to those most in need – even more so in a post-COVID-19 world,” the report’s overview says.
To read the full version of ‘Tracking SDG 7: The Energy Progress Report,’ visit https://trackingsdg7.esmap.org/downloads and click on ‘2020 Tracking SDG7 Report.’
