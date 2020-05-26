Last Thursday, the Cortés Foundation announced a new program, called Nutrición 2020 (Nutrition 2020). Since then, the entity has been delivering 300 meals a day, free of charge, to residents in vulnerable communities who struggle to afford food.
El Chocobar Cortés is preparing the meals and is also donating one mea per each daily special that clients buy at the restaurant, located in 210 Calle San Francisco in Old San Juan.
The participating entities are the Hogar Padre Venard, La Perla Solidarity Lunch Project, and families from the three schools of Old San Juan and Puerta de Tierra.
"We are living difficult times in the midst of this terrible pandemic, where many sectors of our society are finding it impossible to access food. At the Cortés Foundation, we are very aware of this situation and that is why, together with the Cortés Family and the Chocobar, we set ourselves the task of joining forces and creating this Program. Our purpose is for many people to come together to help more families," said Adelisa González Lugo, executive director and main educator at the Foundation.
Juan José Ramírez, president of Hogar Padre Venard, affirmed that the initiative represents a relief for his organization's operations because "it allows us to direct efforts and address the other essential programs we provide."
"A positive experience from this emergency is community work that includes businesses. In particular, the Cortés Foundation distinguished itself as an organization concerned with the most vulnerable," he added.
Nutrición 2020 will be offered six days a week for 19 days. For more information, visit Cortés Foundation's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/casacortespr/.
