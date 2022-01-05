You probably won’t believe it until you try it but, cooking with wine helps to enhance the flavor of your recipes. And you can get sauces, vegetables, meats, and pasta or seafood dishes “drunk” in just seconds.
That pinch you add will give them a touch of strength, depth and sometimes even a very delicate sweet touch. Once you’ve tried it, it will become one of the best ingredients to always have available in your kitchen.
The rule in my kitchen is simple: one glass for the cook and one for the plate. Always avoid cheap, “regular cooking wine” and use the same wine you enjoy. You want the wine to enhance the flavor and not destroy the recipe –the same rule applies to olive oils– so use it as a condiment. I always keep leftover wine in my refrigerator, even for several weeks.
For cooking I prefer white wine over red because it is more versatile. I always have some Albariño, or Savignon Blanc leftover. Or maybe a dry Riesling or a Gewürztraminer. You should avoid Pinot Grigio, which is usually to watery, and wood-aged white wines. The most important things to consider are sweetness and acidity, and both will become more pronounced as you reduce the wine.
I cook poultry, vegetables and all seafood with white wine. I love using sparkling wine for pasta, and if it’s a risotto… even better. Don’t ask me why, just give it a try and then tell me.
The best red wines to cook with are medium bodied with delicate tannins, such as Tempranillo and Merlot. Although, cooking with Malbec is something that is happening more frequently in my kitchen. You just have to be careful with how much you use. High tannin wines –Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc– can sometimes cause astringent flavors.
On the other hand, avoid Pinot Noir, since it is too light to cook with. We need some drama and Pinot Noir won't bring it to the scene.
Mushrooms go very well with white or red wine, but if you are cooking pork, meat, a poultry stew or any baked recipe, it is best to bathe them with red wine. The other day I added a splash of Chianti just before finishing a pork loin I was browning on the skillet, and it was delicious. So, it doesn’t have to be a fancy recipe, just one touch will make a difference.
A churrasco with beer, some clams with a Sherry wine will also be delicious. A reduction of a port or Pedro Ximénez would be great in a sweet sauce for a meat dish or dessert. In other words, if you don’t have any wine, there are more options. Even a dash of tequila or rum can work depending on the recipe. Let the imagination flow. For example, some shrimp or lobster in a sauce of onion, garlic and coriander with a pinch of a good golden rum, would be memorable.
Most of the alcohol evaporates when you literally let the wine “boil.” Some will recommend “boiling” the wine for 20-30 seconds to reduce it before cooking. But to be honest I only do this if I'm making a sauce and want to intensify the flavor even more. If I’m cooking with it, I add it directly to the recipe just like any another vinegar or seasoning.
