A Coast Guard Boat Station San Juan crew prepares to rescue two persons in distress, who were caught in the currents just off a Condado area beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico Nov. 14, 2021. Rescued were a man, 56, and a woman, 27, from Puerto Rico. The man, who was a bystander and local surfer, reportedly swam out to assist the woman in distress. (Photo courtesy of Luis Rodriguez, San Juan City Fire Department)