Indeed “tis the season,” but too frequently we forget Christmas is a Western culture event, more specifically a Christian holiday. Despite it being widespread, Christmas is not a big event, as it is for Western countries, for everybody around the world.
Nevertheless, for those who do celebrate Christmas, it is one of the year’s most important celebrations. And, while the festivity as we celebrate it nowadays is basically European in origin, every country celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ in their own particular way, thus showcasing their identities and visions of the season.
Argentina
Christmas in South America is a summer event because seasons are reversed in the southern hemisphere. That is the case with Argentina. The land of “gauchos” and tango has a strong European heritage, mainly Spanish and Italian, so they adhere to Christian traditions.
On Christmas Eve, Argentine families gather for dinner to enjoy their trademark roast accompanied by one of their excellent wines. After dinner they indulge themselves with one, or several pieces of “panettone,” the season’s classic Italian bread. While it is a custom less practiced today than it was some years ago, come midnight, Catholic families go to their churches for the traditional “Misa de Gallo” (Midnight Mass).
For New Year’s Eve, Argentines in several cities prepare a fitting send-off for the year about to end. With some old clothes and lots of straw, they make a dummy which they name “Año Viejo” (Old Year). After the last stroke of midnight, Año Viejo is set on fire to symbolically do away with all the hardships and grief suffered the year before.
Colombia
In Colombia, Christmas starts on December 7 with the “Día de las Velitas” (Candles Day) celebration. This is the eve of the Immaculate Conception Day, which celebrates the sinless conception of the Virgin Mary. Catholics take to the streets with candles, which also adorn the entrance to their homes. According to tradition, the candles help the Virgin Mary in her journey to Bethlehem.
Colombians also celebrate the “Novena de Aguinaldos,” nine days of praying and singing before Christmas that end with a generous dinner.
Mexico
In Mexico, Christmas start on the day of the “Virgen de Guadalupe,” on December 12. The most important religious celebration in the country, the Virgin of Guadalupe is honored not only with masses and prayers, but also with traditional songs and dances. This is the day when the Virgin appeared before Juan Diego, an Aztec converted to Christianity at the hilltop of Tepeyac. It is also customary to dress up children with traditional Aztec Indian clothing to honor Juan Diego.
Mexico is also famous for its posadas, which start on December 16. Posadas are a form caroling that commemorate Joseph and Mary’s suffering finding a place for her to give birth to Jesus. Participants visit the homes of friends and family singing and “buscando posada” (seeking refuge) for the Sacred Family.
On Three Kings Day, Mexicans indulge in their traditional “rosca de Reyes,” a sweet bread in the shape of an oval. According to tradition, the person finding a porcelain or plastic figurine in his or her slice of bread will have to be the host a party in his/her home and serve tamales on February 2nd, the Day of the Candelaria.
Portugal
The main Christmas event takes place on Dec. 24. Before going to the Missa do Galo (the midnight mass), children lay out their shoes for Baby Jesus to leave gifts. At the service, worshipers kiss the baby Jesus as he arrives at the Nativity scene.
The consoada (Christmas dinner) happens on Christmas eve as well. Bacalhau, a salted cod stew, is eaten along with other seafood dishes. Then, sweets are served: azevias do grão e amendõa (fried chickpea and almond pastries), fatias douradas (Portuguese-style French toast topped with a wine sauce),and Lampreia de natal, (a dessert consisting of mainly egg yolks and made into the shape of a lamprey), can also be found.
The 25th is a peaceful day, and families enjoy a meat dish made from either lamb, cabrito assado (baby goat), or turkey. As for drinks, besides hallowed Portuguese wines, one can grab a bottle of ginjinha (a sour-cherry alcohol) or amarguinha (a liquor with a taste reminiscent of marzipan).
Sweden
The holiday season in Sweden begins on the first Sunday of Advent - four weeks before Christmas (Jul). Each Sunday leading up to Christmas, families light another candle and drink glögg (a hot, spiced mulled wine) with a side of pepparkakor (gingerbread cookies).
On Dec. 13, Swedes celebrate St. Lucia’s Day - a festival of lights that brightens up the deep, dark Scandinavian winter. At home, the eldest daughter, dressed in white and crowned with a lighted wreath, serves breakfast (coffee and baked goods like lussekatter, a saffron bread) to the family.
In the days leading up to Christmas Eve, Swedes go out to find their perfect Christmas tree (a tradition imported from Germany in the late 1800s), either in the forest or at a market, which is then adorned with flags, tinsel, and ornaments
With the tree decorated, candles lit, and home smelling of hyacinths, it’s time to approach the Christmas smörgåsbord. Classic dishes include ham, pork sausage, lutfisk and other preserved fish, and vörtbröd - rye bread.
Predating Santa Claus’s popularity, the Tomte appeared in Swedish folklore. This curious gnome-like ancestral spirit would watch over the farm, especially during Christmas - for which he expected a bowl of buttered porridge in return. If the bowl was empty on Christmas morning, it meant good luck for the next year. God Jul!
Russia
In Russia, New Year's Eve is the biggest holiday on the calendar, and unlike in the West, it goes far beyond getting a New Year’s kiss.
In 1917, as a result of the Russian Revolution, religion was forbidden - and thus Christmas as well. But, the traditions of the holiday were too strong to overcome. Over the next decade or two, Christmas trees, Grandfather Frost, and gift-giving returned - this time as part of New Year’s celebrations, a perfectly secular event.
Obviously, it’s now legal to celebrate religious holidays, but New Year’s remains the superholiday of Winter. At midnight, the president wishes citizens a happy new year in front of the Kremlin tower clock, while friends and families clink glasses of champagne to each other's good health at home.
People decorate a novogodnyaya yolka (New Year’s tree) and children wait for the arrival of Ded Moroz (Grandfather Frost) and his companion Snegurochka (a maiden made of snow), bearing gifts. Ded Moroz, originating from pagan Slavic folklore, rides a sleigh pulled by three horses (called a troika) dresses in long blue robes, and always carries a staff. Oh, and he doesn’t live at the North Pole - his home is in Veliky Ustyug, a town in Russia’s Vologda region.
On the table expect iconic staples like Olivier salad, selyodka pod shuboy (herring under a fur-coat a.k.a. pickled herring layered beneath mayonnaise, eggs, beets, and potatoes), and salat vinegret (another salad from pickles, canned peas, and cooked, diced vegetables).
You honestly shouldn’t even be able to see the table - if you do, consider adding plates of sliced meats and cheeses, pelmeni (meat-stuffed Siberian dumplings), any assortment of pickles (a necessary accompaniment to vodka), and the best caviar you can afford. For dessert, you can’t go wrong with a luxurious box of chocolates, or if you prefer something more nostalgic, grab a bar of Alyonka, an old Soviet favorite.
С Новым годом, с Новым счастьем!
