“Pasión” by chef Myrta has always been synonymous with good food and love for cooking. As of Dec. 2008, the restaurant by renowned Puerto Rican chef Myrta Pérez Toledo and her partner Norma Guadalupe, has conquered the most demanding palates of tourists and locals alike. This is a new version of the main restaurant, “Pasión por el Fogón”, located in Fajardo.
Just over two months ago, chef Myrta ventured to reopen her second “Pasión,” but now at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico, in Rio Grande. The restaurant is located at the same spot it was when it was at the Hotel Melía, before the impact of Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017. Now, “Pasión” relies on the culinary talent of executive chef José García Campos.
Chef Myrta said the new restaurant includes in its menu some of the emblematic dishes of “Pasión por el Fogón” – such as shrimp and “carrucho” (conch) stuffed fish –, but now with added creative freedom from experienced chef García Campos.
Chef García Campos arrives at “Pasión” by chef Myrta with an impressive gastronomic career in and out of Puerto Rico. He was a professor of Culinary Arts for renowned Le Cordon Bleu from 2008 to 2012, in addition to being a Certified Culinary Educator (CCE). He also worked in several restaurants in New York, including Nordstrom, and is part of the American Culinary Federation (ACF).
In fact, chef García Campos was part of the cooking group that opened “Pasión por el Fogón” in Fajardo, twenty years ago.
In a recent visit, chefs Myrta and José shared with us some of the tastiest dishes of the restaurant, like “Tuna Pegaíto” and Baked Brie.
“‘Tuna Pegaíto’ is our version of Puerto Rican sushi. With this appetizer, we gather several textures in the same bite and several layers of flavor. This version is based on the rich rice ‘frituras’ known as ‘granos,’ which are typical to Humacao,” García Campos said.
About the Baked Brie – a dish that can also be enjoyed as dessert – the chef gave a local spin to a traditional dish: a puff pastry stuffed with brie cheese and papaya preserves, served on guava sauce.
For the main course, chef Myrta made a lamb chop with a tamarind demi-glace sauce, served with mashed cassava and potatoes. Rosemary makes this a very aromatic dish.
One of the favorites is the “Cachopo,” described by García Campos as “our interpretation of the Asturian cachopo, which is made with breaded beef fillet stuffed with cheese and piquillo pepper. We make them with pork tenderloin because it provides a more neutral flavor, and fill it with Manchego cheese to achieve a salty touch that gives a good balance with the Serrano ham and the confit piquillo peppers we add.”
To avoid any regrets, try the following dishes: Rice with “chistorra,” shrimp and vegetables; Salmon in Dijon mustard cream; “Canoa de Amarillo” (sweet plantain) stuffed with “Ropa Vieja,” chicken or eggplant, served over a bed of stewed beans.
The fun decoration of the restaurant, together with excellent service in the lounge and the creative cocktail bar, complete an amazing culinary experience in Rio Grande.
