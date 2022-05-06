Challenge Fitness recently celebrated the second anniversary of its boutique gym in Santurce with the acquisition of new technology for its personalized fitness training customers and new nutrition offerings
"We are proud to celebrate two years of growth despite the challenges the pandemic has presented. We are ready to continue serving our customers," said Michael Cheverez, certified personal trainer and owner of Challenge Fitness.
Betting on technology to differentiate its offerings, the company acquired the medical grade device InBody, which delivers an accurate analysis of body composition in a matter of seconds. The InBody system has been used in various clinical studies and received awards at the CES technology event. It differs from other devices by calculating body mass index, visceral fat, and muscle mass, along with other metrics, beyond the percentage of subcutaneous fat.
The body analysis is performed in a segmented way, dividing the body into five segments or "cylinders": the two arms, the two legs and the trunk (the area between the neck and the legs). Other conventional devices use empirical estimates based on factors such as age and sex, increasing the likelihood of inaccurate results.
"This technology allows us to further customize our training programs, incorporating strict monitoring of the results obtained over time. Customers get a clearer and more accurate idea of how their body is," Cheverez explained.
Cheverez explained that the acquisition of the new system is part of an investment of approximately $20,000, which also includes new exercise machines and the addition of functional training equipment, such as kettlebells, dumbells, a hip thrust machine, and slam balls.
The company also launched a new food preparation service, also known as "meal prep", to help meet customers' nutritional needs. The menu, which changes weekly and is designed by a licensed nutritionist, offers portions that fit the goals of physical training balancing protein, carbohydrate and fat content. Customers can also enjoy a new "juice bar" with supplements, smoothies, coffee and fruits.
"We recognize that the aspect of nutrition is one of the most challenging areas for those seeking to improve their physical condition and appearance. We want to give convenience to our customers and at the same time create awareness that eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring. You can consume your favorite dishes and still notice a change in the body, considering the amount of calories consumed," said Cheverez, who is certified in Gun-Ex and First Aid.
Challenge Fitness plans to continue expanding its facilities and its ability to impact physical well-being. The company has increased now has a team of five coaches certified by the Department of Recreation and Sports, to adequately meet the growth of clientele. Cheverez projects workforce growth with the creation of additional jobs during the remainder of 2022. Regarding other projects, he reported that he is carrying out a pilot program to benefit aging centers by bringing them physical and recreational activities.
About Challenge Fitness
Challenge Fitness has a focus on customizing training programs. That is why it offers the client a fusion of physical activity modalities that include both functional training and the development of strength and hypertrophy. The facilities of its gym are equipped with various equipment ranging from functional equipment to free weights and exercise machines.
Challenge Fitness Studio is located on Avenida Fernández Juncos in Santurce. For more information visit Challengefitnessstudio.com or call 787-368-0480.
