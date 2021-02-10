Valentine’s Day is often one of the busiest times of the years for restaurants, and this year should be no exception. As such, many local restaurants are offering special menus, with options of wine and bubbly pairings, to help couples celebrate their own love stories. Here is a sampling of offers:
Condado Vanderbilt Hotel
“Sharing good food is one of the oldest and most memorable ways to celebrate love, that is why we have designed two gastronomic experiences dedicated to lovers, which can be accompanied by a special stay offer,” said Ben Tutt, the hotel’s general manager.
At the Ola Ocean Front Bistro restaurant, the menu is in the hands of Chef José M. Cruz and can be paired with a selection of wines. Dinner begins with an endives salad with spicy hazelnut, Gorgonzola cheese, frisee, crispy cocoa and dark chocolate vinaigrette for which Castello Banfi, San Angelo, Pinot Grigio from Tuscany, Italy; followed by the butternut squash soup with cumin ricotta and roasted kale that can be served with Arzuaga, Tempranillo from Ribera del Duero, Spain; and, as a main course, there are three options to choose from: grilled swordfish with seafood and coconut broth and seasonal vegetables; Veal loin with longaniza fideuá and sundried tomato vinaigrette; or Lobster bucatini with clams, mussels and aromatic bread that can be served alongside Josh Cellars, Pinot Noir from California, Castello Banfi, Rosso Di Montalcino from Tuscany, Italy or Ferrari Carano, Chardonnay from Sonoma County, California, respectively.
To close, one can choose between chocolate and peanut butter mousse with caramelized peanuts, raspberry sauce and popcorn ice cream or Tres Leches with pineapple and caramelized ice cream, plus macaroons and chocolate strawberries. For the sweet course, the sommelier suggests Osborne, Porto de Portugal or Batasiolo, Moscato D’Asti from Piedmont, Italy.
The lovers’ dinner will be held on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. and has a cost of $89.00 per person, not including taxes or tips. The pairing between courses and wines has an additional cost of $49.00 per person. Reservations for this dinner are made through www.opentable.com/ola-ocean-front-bistro-condado-vanderbilt .
Meanwhile, at 1919 Restaurant, executive chef Juan José Cuevas presents a delicious five-course menu that includes champagne pairing. To start, diners can select from Tuna with Osetra caviar and organic egg salad or seafood salad that includes shrimp, clams, mussels, cuttlefish and squid with Heirloom beans, capers, lemon, cucumber, celery and lemon preserves, which can be accompanied with a glass of Drappier, Brut, Champagne, France.
For the second course, options are Slow cooked halibut with poached oysters, sunchokes and chives, or a local Cartucho fish with coconut, ginger, lemongrass, tomato and eggplant, suggested alongside Laurent Perrier, Brut, Champagne, France; while for the third course they will be serving Ricotta triangoli with black truffle, Parmesan and pepper Tellicherry or Aquarrello risotto with local sausage, leeks, Parmesan and black truffle together with Laurent Perrier, Brut Rose, Special Cuvee Champagne, France.
For the fourth course, you can choose between a Wagyu A-9 steak from Australia, with potato churros, caramelized onion seasoning and green peppercorns, or local Dorado with local zucchini, clams, kale and Thai basil that can be served alongside Pol Roger, Brut Reserve, Champagne, France. For dessert, the options are almond cake with compressed pineapple, guava sorbet and vanilla - lime cream or a chocolate decadence comprised of chocolate sponge, praline cremeux, caramelized hazelnuts and chocolate sorbet with Laurent Perrier, Demi-Sec, Champagne, France.
The Valentine’s Dinner at 1919 will be offered on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is priced at $199 per person, including the champagne pairing and valet parking, but without taxes or tips. To reserve, call (787) 724-1919 or visit www.1919restaurant.com.
La Concha Resort in Condado
The celebration begins in an oceanfront setting on Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at Sereno Oceanfront at La Concha Resort in Condado with the Early Valentine’s - Sensorial Dinner & Blind Rum Tasting, a five-course dinner, which will begin with a tasting of the best categories of the authentic Puerto Rican rum Ron del Barrilito. This dinner promises an experience that will awaken the senses, while discovering new and intriguing flavors, and has a cost of $165.00 per person, not including taxes or tips.
Valentine’s Day begins with “For The Love of Brunch” at The Loft Terrace and includes a bottle of bubbly, mimosa bar with a variety of juices, pastry basket and an entrée for each diner. This special brunch has a cost of $85.00 per couple, plus taxes and tips.
In the evening, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the celebration moves to the “Poolside Valentine Dinner,” a resort-style dinner for two by Restaurant Solera. Dinner includes an appetizer, main course and dessert per person, and a bottle of wine to share. This experience has a cost of $155.00 per couple, not including tips or taxes. For reservations, you can use the Open Table application or write to: Events@laconcharesort.com.
For lovers of authentic Italian food, Serafina San Juan restaurant, located in the hotel, will have a special dinner menu on Valentine’s Day, starting at 5 p.m., which includes a glass of Perrier Jouet Champagne, a Sea and Land main dish and dessert for two. This dinner has a cost of $120.00 per couple and does not include tips or taxes. The restaurant’s regular menu will also be available. For reservations, you can call (787) 722-5050 or reserve through the Open Table application.
Condado Ocean Club
The sound of the waves and the sea breeze will accompany a memorable evening at SOCIAL’s “Valentines Date Night” at Condado Ocean Club, on Feb. 14, during three dinner shifts available at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“Nothing is more romantic than a dinner in front of the sea, accompanied by the sound of the waves. SOCIAL, with its large terrace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, is a unique space, and the perfect pairing for the exquisite four-course menu designed by Chef Luis Guzmán,” said Albert Charbonneau, general manager of Condado Ocean Club.
The prix fixe menu titles each course with a step, in crescendo, in this love story told through gastronomy. To begin, the Courtship, consists of crunchy octopus with pigeon pea puree accompanied by a glass of Laurent Perrier Brut; followed by First Kiss, for which you can select between avocado gazpacho, lobster bisque or watercress salad with chocolate balsamic vinaigrette.
For the main dish, called Rapture, the options are: Blackened Chilean sea bass with root vegetables escabeche; Ossobuco a la Milanesa with saffron risotto and steamed vegetables; Petite Filet au jus with couscous salad and Cipollini onions; Sous vide duck breast with coconut jasmine rice; or Chicken Roulade with leek and Boursin cheese and artichoke mousse. For the final point, the Sweet Surrender options are: Valrhona chocolate cake with vanilla bean ice cream; or Baked Alaska with Cointreau Noir and Swiss meringue.
The Valentine’s Date Night is priced at $169.00 per couple, excluding taxes and gratuities. For reservations, use the Open Table application or call at (787) 625-5900.
The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort
“At The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, we want to ensure that couples find a place to celebrate love in a unique and unforgettable way… We have created a series of The St. Regis style experiences, to take care of every detail and customize the moment according to each couple’s taste”, said José M. Torres, general manager of the resort in Río Grande.
The “Where Your Love Story Begins” experience includes a stay in a suite room, use of a Cabana for a day with a bottle of champagne, the Champagne Sabering private ritual and a private four-course dinner experience, such as the Special Engagement, specially prepared by executive chef Felipe Arango, according to the couple preferences.
The stay must be for a minimum of three nights, subject to availability. The rate starts at $1,499.00, does not include taxes or hotel fees, and will be available from February to Dec. 23, 2021.
To book, you can call (787) 809-8000 or visit www.stregisbahiabeach.com.
