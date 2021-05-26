The 65th edition of the Casals Festival will take place from May 29 to June 5 in a hybrid format that includes an in-person opening concert and concerts streamed online.
The complete series of eight concerts will be broadcast at 8 p.m., through the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the Casals Festival. The event will also be broadcast simultaneously via WIPR (Channel 6).
The opening concert on May 29, by the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, will take place in the Pablo Casals Symphony Hall in Santurce, in person with a limited capacity, and following COVID-19 health protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The presentation will be directed and accompanied by renowned Israeli violinist Pinchas Zukerman.
“We welcome you to this new edition of the Casals Festival which, like every year, proposes a varied and interesting program of concerts and artists of great international prestige. After a long period of empty theaters, we return with great joy to our Symphony Hall to present the first face-to-face concert of our orchestra [since the pandemic began]. This event will be followed by a series of first-rate recitals by Puerto Rican, European and North American artists who bring their talent and expertise to this unique event in the Americas, which the public can follow from their homes and from any other country,” said Maximiliano Valdés, the artistic director of the Casals Festival.
First-Class Performances
On May 30, the Festival will feature a concert by American cellist Mark Kosower, who will be accompanied by his compatriot, pianist Evan Solomon.
On May 31, viewers will be delighted by Puerto Rican group Trío Sanromá, composed of Francisco Cabán on the violin, Luis Miguel Rojas on the cello, and Diana Figueroa on the piano.
On June 1, a recorded concert will be broadcast at the Theater of the University of Puerto Rico by the choir of that institution, Coralia, directed by Carmen Acevedo.
With the intention of attracting new audiences and generating bonds with other musical genres, this edition will have the novelty of including the concert ‘Saludo al Festival Casals’ on June 2 with jazz music, by Puerto Rican saxophonists Miguel Zenón and David Sánchez.
The Festival will then continue with concerts by international artists.
On June 3, Ukrainian pianist Vadym Khodolenko will perform, and on June 4, Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas.
The last concert will take place on June 5, with the recorded transmission of the memorable concert of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra at the 2014 Casals Festival, conducted by Maximiano Valdés, and accompanied by American classical pianist André Watts.
The recordings of the concerts were made in the countries of origin of each artist, according to the Festival’s organizers. The video shots were made in cinematic style and reflect the vision and style of the musicians themselves. The audiovisual material has been supervised and edited by the local production company Como Imágenes.
