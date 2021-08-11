With a busy 2021 hurricane season forecast for the Atlantic, it is important to take precautionary measures for every family member, including your pets, which are more prone to anxiety during storms due to their enhanced senses.
To care for your pet during an emergency, basic tips include having enough food, water and litter (for cats) for a week; making sure your pet has an ID tag; take photos of your pet; and if they take medication, keep a supply for two weeks.
Dr. José Arce, a native of San Juan and the first Latino president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shared some tips on how to keep our furry pals safe during tempestuous weather, based on his experience both as a veterinarian and a dog owner during Hurricane Maria. Throughout the devastating 2017 storm, Arce was able to keep the lights on at his clinic, help his own dog, Flash, as well as pets that were hurt from all around San Juan.
Below, insights from a top expert:
Did your pets get injured or have anxiety during the hurricane? If so, how did you help them?
One of my pets—my dog Flash, a dachshund—deals with a lot of anxiety, so storms such as Maria can be very stressful for him. Not just the storm itself, and the accompanying winds and rain and thunder—but, in the case of Maria, the aftermath, and all of the sounds of generators and heavy equipment.
It’s good to be with your pets during these times, comfort them, and try to set up a space for them that’s quiet and feels comforting and safe.
For Flash, we also use antianxiety medication in these situations, and that’s an option for anxious pets in these types of situations, and something your veterinarian can talk with you about.
What happened to your clinic during and after Hurricane Maria? How did you cope?
Our clinic didn’t really suffer any damage, but we did lose power for several weeks, and our home was without power for three months. But we were able to open the clinic the day after the storm, sharing power with neighboring businesses and then using generator power to at least provide a few hours of veterinary care every day.
It was uncomfortable at times without air conditioning and relying on natural light, but we had emergencies, pets that were injured, so we needed to do whatever we could do to deal with those situations. We were able to not only help our existing clients and patients, but also several other pet owners in the community.
Was there a pet patient you remember during that time?
I remember in particular a woman in her 90s whose dog suffered some injuries to its paws during the storm, which caused major damage to her house. She wasn’t a client but we were one of the few clinics that were open, so we were able to take care of this woman’s dog, and since she had to evacuate her home, we kept the dog at the clinic for a couple of weeks until her home was fixed up and she was ready to take her dog back.
Did you care for many pets post-hurricane?
While I don’t have numbers, we did take care of many island pets in the storm’s aftermath, including many pets of people who weren’t existing clients.
There was also a worry that so much standing water and infrastructure damage following the storm might lead to an increase in leptospirosis (a bacterial disease), so when we weren’t at the clinic we were out across the island providing vaccinations to hundreds and hundreds of pets to prevent the spread of lepto.
And finally, there was a lot of work my staff and I did that was not specifically pet-related but to help the island get back on its feet, including clearing streets of debris and making sure our neighborhoods were safe for people and their pets.
