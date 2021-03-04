Camuy Mayor Gabriel Hernández informed that the Camuy River Cave Park (Parque de las Cavernas del Río Camuy) will reopen on Wednesday, March 24.
The Camuy River Cave Park closed its doors after the onslaught of Hurricane Maria in 2017, over three years ago.
"Since then, there have been countless efforts for the area to once again receive the tourist and economic impact of the installation," the mayor stated.
Through the bowels of the caves, one of the most important tourist attractions in Puerto Rico, runs the third largest underground river in the world.
According to Hernández, details of schedules and issues related to reopening logistics will be offered soon.
The mayor made the announcement during the visit of Natural and Environmental Resources Secretary Rafael Marchago and Carlos Mercado Santiago, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC).
